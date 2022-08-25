Second LV= Insurance Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day one of five) South Africa 151: Rabada 36, Anderson 3-32, Broad 3-37 England 111-3: Bairstow 38* England are 40 runs behind Scorecard

England pounced on South Africa's decision to bat first by bowling the Proteas out for 151 on the first day of the second Test at Old Trafford.

On a day when 13 wickets fell, England saw off some evening pressure to reach 111-3, 40 behind.

South Africa, who picked two spinners, gambled on coming through a murky morning, but instead were hustled out.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson took three wickets each, the latter claiming two in two balls on his home ground, while captain Ben Stokes chipped in with a couple.

Despite batting in sunshine, England found themselves 43-3 and were in danger of repeating the collapses that caused their downfall in the first Test at Lord's.

But under-pressure opener Zak Crawley added an unbroken 68 with Jonny Bairstow. Crawley is 17 not out having soaked up 77 balls, with Bairstow unbeaten on 38.

Victory would give South Africa an unassailable lead in the three-Test series, which concludes at The Oval in September.

England edge action-packed day

This was a curious, action-packed day that suggested another swift conclusion following South Africa's three-day win in the first Test.

The intrigue began at the toss, when South Africa chose off-spinner Simon Harmer over all-rounder Marco Jansen, meaning they were compelled to bat first despite the cloud cover on a damp morning in Manchester.

The hope was that they would survive long enough to take advantage when the sunshine arrived later in the day, but by that time England, who wanted to bowl, had run through the majority of the tourists' line-up.

Even with the better batting conditions, England were put under extreme pressure by the superb South Africa pace attack - the home top three were got out rather than guilty of loose strokes.

Still, the hosts came through to have the better of the day, and they may take confidence from knowing at some point they will be chasing a target. Their four successive wins at the beginning of the summer all came batting second.

But any pursuit could mean a battle on a pitch that is already showing signs of turn and uneven bounce.

England pounce on South Africa gift

Even if England were given ideal circumstances in which to bowl, they still had to exploit them, which they did with skill and a little good fortune.

Though it was Anderson and Broad who ended with the most success, more impressive was the returning Ollie Robinson, unlucky to take only one wicket in his first Test since January.

After Anderson and Broad had removed the top three, the back of the batting was broken in Stokes' first two overs, both with a slice of luck. Aiden Markram horribly top-edged a filthy short ball, while Rassie van der Dussen was on the wrong end of a marginal lbw decision.

Anderson, bowling from the end that carries his name, electrified Old Trafford by trapping Harmer and Keshav Maharaj in front with successive balls.

Stout resistance came from Kagiso Rabada, who made 36 in adding 35 for the ninth wicket with Anrich Nortje as England dabbled with the short-ball tactics they have favoured against tailenders all summer.

When Robinson pitched it up with the first ball after tea, his deserved success came in the shape of Nortje being pinned leg before, while Rabada was last out trying to smear spinner Jack Leach out of the ground.

Crawley battles in face of South Africa examination

For all of the public backing he has received from the England management, Crawley is under scrutiny after a run of 14 Test innings without a half-century.

It is to his credit that he held firm as wickets fell around him, showing patience and leaving well. This is by far his slowest Test innings in which he has reached double figures.

Crawley had seen opening partner Alex Lees edge a wonderful delivery from Lungi Ngidi in the second over and the skittish Ollie Pope inside edge the extra pace of Nortje on to his own stumps.

When Joe Root could not resist tickling Rabada to a juggling Sarel Erwee at first slip, England were rocking.

The rearguard was a contrast in styles. Crawley clung on, looking uncomfortable against left-arm spinner Maharaj, but Bairstow was characteristically fluent.

England were scoring quickly by the end, leaving South Africa grateful for a close that halted the home momentum.

'I was amazed how much the ball nipped' - what they said

Ex-South Africa bowler Vernon Philander on BBC Test Match Special: "With the team South Africa have gone with, they had to bat first. When you're in England you look at overhead conditions, and they probably said bowl first this morning.

"I think they'll be more disappointed with a couple of soft wickets that got them into a really bad spot before lunch."

England bowler Stuart Broad speaking to TMS: "We fancied having a bowl. We felt the clouds would help the ball move a little bit. I wasn't that disappointed to lose the toss. I was amazed how much the ball nipped today."

Former England spinner Vic Marks on TMS: "That is the best 17 not out Zak Crawley has scored. He has occupied the crease which is very important."