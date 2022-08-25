Close menu

England v South Africa: James Anderson and Stuart Broad dismiss Proteas for 151

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Old Trafford

Second LV= Insurance Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day one of five)
South Africa 151: Rabada 36, Anderson 3-32, Broad 3-37
England 111-3: Bairstow 38*
England are 40 runs behind
England pounced on South Africa's decision to bat first by bowling the Proteas out for 151 on the first day of the second Test at Old Trafford.

On a day when 13 wickets fell, England saw off some evening pressure to reach 111-3, 40 behind.

South Africa, who picked two spinners, gambled on coming through a murky morning, but instead were hustled out.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson took three wickets each, the latter claiming two in two balls on his home ground, while captain Ben Stokes chipped in with a couple.

Despite batting in sunshine, England found themselves 43-3 and were in danger of repeating the collapses that caused their downfall in the first Test at Lord's.

But under-pressure opener Zak Crawley added an unbroken 68 with Jonny Bairstow. Crawley is 17 not out having soaked up 77 balls, with Bairstow unbeaten on 38.

Victory would give South Africa an unassailable lead in the three-Test series, which concludes at The Oval in September.

England edge action-packed day

This was a curious, action-packed day that suggested another swift conclusion following South Africa's three-day win in the first Test.

The intrigue began at the toss, when South Africa chose off-spinner Simon Harmer over all-rounder Marco Jansen, meaning they were compelled to bat first despite the cloud cover on a damp morning in Manchester.

The hope was that they would survive long enough to take advantage when the sunshine arrived later in the day, but by that time England, who wanted to bowl, had run through the majority of the tourists' line-up.

Even with the better batting conditions, England were put under extreme pressure by the superb South Africa pace attack - the home top three were got out rather than guilty of loose strokes.

Still, the hosts came through to have the better of the day, and they may take confidence from knowing at some point they will be chasing a target. Their four successive wins at the beginning of the summer all came batting second.

But any pursuit could mean a battle on a pitch that is already showing signs of turn and uneven bounce.

England pounce on South Africa gift

Even if England were given ideal circumstances in which to bowl, they still had to exploit them, which they did with skill and a little good fortune.

Though it was Anderson and Broad who ended with the most success, more impressive was the returning Ollie Robinson, unlucky to take only one wicket in his first Test since January.

After Anderson and Broad had removed the top three, the back of the batting was broken in Stokes' first two overs, both with a slice of luck. Aiden Markram horribly top-edged a filthy short ball, while Rassie van der Dussen was on the wrong end of a marginal lbw decision.

Anderson, bowling from the end that carries his name, electrified Old Trafford by trapping Harmer and Keshav Maharaj in front with successive balls.

Stout resistance came from Kagiso Rabada, who made 36 in adding 35 for the ninth wicket with Anrich Nortje as England dabbled with the short-ball tactics they have favoured against tailenders all summer.

When Robinson pitched it up with the first ball after tea, his deserved success came in the shape of Nortje being pinned leg before, while Rabada was last out trying to smear spinner Jack Leach out of the ground.

Crawley battles in face of South Africa examination

For all of the public backing he has received from the England management, Crawley is under scrutiny after a run of 14 Test innings without a half-century.

It is to his credit that he held firm as wickets fell around him, showing patience and leaving well. This is by far his slowest Test innings in which he has reached double figures.

Crawley had seen opening partner Alex Lees edge a wonderful delivery from Lungi Ngidi in the second over and the skittish Ollie Pope inside edge the extra pace of Nortje on to his own stumps.

When Joe Root could not resist tickling Rabada to a juggling Sarel Erwee at first slip, England were rocking.

The rearguard was a contrast in styles. Crawley clung on, looking uncomfortable against left-arm spinner Maharaj, but Bairstow was characteristically fluent.

England were scoring quickly by the end, leaving South Africa grateful for a close that halted the home momentum.

'I was amazed how much the ball nipped' - what they said

Ex-South Africa bowler Vernon Philander on BBC Test Match Special: "With the team South Africa have gone with, they had to bat first. When you're in England you look at overhead conditions, and they probably said bowl first this morning.

"I think they'll be more disappointed with a couple of soft wickets that got them into a really bad spot before lunch."

England bowler Stuart Broad speaking to TMS: "We fancied having a bowl. We felt the clouds would help the ball move a little bit. I wasn't that disappointed to lose the toss. I was amazed how much the ball nipped today."

Former England spinner Vic Marks on TMS: "That is the best 17 not out Zak Crawley has scored. He has occupied the crease which is very important."

  • Comment posted by Wine downing tory hypocrites, today at 19:13

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by John Cunningham, today at 19:13

    How many times in recent years have England either slaughtered someone or been slaughtered, before a complete reversal in the following game? Could this just be because the losing team miraculously upped their game…..?

  • Comment posted by MaksiNorway, today at 19:13

    Jonny Bairstow looks like he is up for this, again.
    Really impressed with Crawley even though he was out plumb LBW on 7 and the umpired did him a massive favour. He has batted nicely since that moment.

    Alex Lees scores five which is 19 less than his woeful Test batting average and Adam Lyth should be replacing him, especially if Stokes wants a good red ball opener who can hit sixes, and Lyth can

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 19:12

    Two teams who can bowl but can't bat.

    Buying a ticket for Day Three is optimistic.

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 19:12

    Test cricket is suffering. Teams are struggling to bat 100 overs these days.

    Nothing much in this pitch after the first 30 or so overs, but South Africa's weaknesses were clear to see.

    And then England were in danger of going down the same route before SA began to lose intensity and discipline.

    Great recovery but, as a cricket fan, I want to see these players earn their salaries! Anyone else?

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 19:12

    Crawleys 17 should not be enough to save him from the chop, likewise Lees. Both clearly out of their depth. 3

  • Comment posted by ALAW, today at 19:10

    Says a lot when a player making 17 is reason to celebrate, how far we’ve dropped

    • Reply posted by daa, today at 19:13

      daa replied:
      That's the beauty of test match cricket... This 17 could be a lot more valuable than a 50 in another match. It's all a bit more subtle than other forms of the game

  • Comment posted by 4588, today at 19:09

    Typical, free hospitality deal for Sunday but looks unlikely to be any much play as kamikaze kriket becomes à la mode even in serious games.

  • Comment posted by mikewheeler, today at 19:07

    Crawley has clearly been instructed to bat like an opener and it’s working.

    Openers are openers for a reason. To build a foundation for an innings and if one of them can bat for a long duration and act as a rock then it sets the team up for a good score.

  • Comment posted by The Welsh Xavi, today at 19:06

    Nice to finally see a bit of grit from Crawley and a "proper" openers innings. Can't fault him today.

    Although it is a tad funny seeing certain BBC pundits praise his innings when they used to give people like Sibley and Denly absolute pelters for playing like this.

    In a team full of players capable at going 60+SR it's surely smart to have 1 guy who's a bit of a blocker.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:05

    They said James Anderson has played one hundred test matches in England. But Broad must be close to reaching that milestone as well

  • Comment posted by Arse, today at 19:05

    "on top" ? barely. Not long ago it looked like we might struggle to get a lead. Good ol' Stefan - always gets it wrong

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 19:09

      Trytastic replied:
      Clearly on top. What game are you watching?

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 19:03

    Crawley dogged to survive today which was good but didn’t score many and looked out of touch still. Clear technical flaw in the angle of his bat playing forward.

    Robinson bowled good line and length (must have missed the email from Stokes on bouncers) but he and England need to get out of the no ball habit; they seem intent on needing 22 wickets a match.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:03

    The quicker we get rid of Zak Crawley the better

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 19:02

    Well played England. I think playing Harmer is a smart move by SA. I can testify as an Essex fan that he is also pretty handy with the bat down the order.

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 19:01

    Long live the Summer of Bairstow

  • Comment posted by PP007, today at 18:59

    Well played Zak Crawley.. Take your time you'll get the runs eventually

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 18:59

    Absolutely mind numbing decision - win toss and bat

    Remind me - SA put England in first test and blew them away.

    Maybe they just feel sorry for the hospitality side of the business.

    Has England been out in they would’ve been all out for less that 100 and game over in 3 days.

    Might still be 3 days but SA heading toward rapid defeat

    CRAZY DECISION BY DELUDED CAPTAIN.

    • Reply posted by WordtotheWise, today at 19:05

      WordtotheWise replied:
      Great day for England though.

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 18:59

    Day one... is done... and no one has won (yet).

  • Comment posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 18:58

    Crawley out. End of

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 19:01

      Jim replied:
      Not yet he isn't.

