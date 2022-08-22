Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Brydon Carse (left) has signed for three years, while Ned Eckersley ends a four-year spell at Durham

England seamer Brydon Carse has signed a three-year deal with Durham Cricket, while wicketkeeper Ned Eckersley has left after his contract expired.

Carse, 27, has played nine one-day internationals after making his debut in 2021 and taken 12 wickets.

Eckersley, 33, played in all formats for Durham across a four-year stint, including 2020 as captain.

"Brydon's progression during the past few seasons has been exciting," director of cricket Marcus North said.

"We look forward in continuing to nurture Brydon's skills over the next few years and watching his career flourish for Durham and England."

On Eckersley's departure, North added: "From joining the club. Ned has been a real pleasure to work with and we thank his contribution in a Durham shirt, we wish him all the best for the future."