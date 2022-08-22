Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Zak Crawley has played 26 Test matches for England

England opener Zak Crawley has signed a one-year contract extension with Kent until the end of the 2023 season.

The right-hander came through the Kent academy and has appeared 125 times since his debut in 2017.

"I'm a Kent lad through and through so to put pen to paper on a contract extension is really exciting," he said.

"Zak is a high-class batter who can dominate attacks. I am delighted he has extended his contract," Kent director of cricket, Paul Downton, added.

Crawley made his England debut on the tour of New Zealand in November 2019 and hit a career-best 267 against Pakistan in August 2020 which contributed to him being named both PCA Young Player of the Year and one of five Wisden Cricketers of the Year.

In 2021 Crawley helped the Kent Spitfires win the T20 Blast, their first trophy for 14 years, and is one of six players to have scored 100 or more in each of the three domestic competitions for Kent.

"We have been through a lot together as a squad over the past couple of years and we're all working hard to keep improving as a side," Crawley added.

Crawley has two Test centuries and five half-centuries in his 26 appearances and has played three one-day internationals.

"It's been great to see his journey through the Kent ranks to being part of an exciting England Test team. He's an extremely hard worker and I have no doubt that he will have a long and successful international career," Downton added.

"I'm also looking forward to seeing him score a lot of runs for Kent, whenever he has the opportunity."