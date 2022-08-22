Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Buttler succeeded Eoin Morgan as England white-ball captain

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler will take no further part in The Hundred because of a calf injury.

Buttler picked up the problem playing for Manchester Originals against Southern Brave on Thursday.

It is expected the wicketkeeper-batter should be fit for the tour of Pakistan and the Twenty20 World Cup.

England play seven T20s in Pakistan from 20 September to 2 October before the World Cup in Australia from 16 October to 13 November.

Buttler was named England white-ball captain in June after Eoin Morgan's retirement.

England name their squad for the T20 World Cup in mid-September.

The Originals say Laurie Evans will captain the side for the remainder of The Hundred.