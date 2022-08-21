Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Stokes took over the England Test team captaincy from Joe Root

England's schedule for three Test matches in Pakistan in December has been confirmed.

Captain Ben Stokes' side will play Tests in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi in the second part of England's first tour of the country since 2005.

England and Wales Cricket Board interim chief executive Clare Connor said it would be "an historic occasion".

The tour's first leg will see England's men play seven Twenty20s in Pakistan from 20 September to 2 October.

"The opportunity to play Test cricket in front of passionate cricket lovers in Pakistan after such a long time is something to be cherished," added Connor.

"We have been working closely with the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) over recent months and I am grateful to them for everything they have done, and continue to do, to make our Test and T20 tours a mouth-watering prospect for all involved."

England's men's and women's teams were withdrawn from playing white-ball games in Pakistan last year.

"We are pleased that Pakistan and England Test rivalry, which has historically produced close and tight matches, will return to our backyards in December," said PCB director of international cricket Zakir Khan.

"Both the sides have evolved since they last played in Pakistan in 2005 and have recently been playing entertaining and exciting cricket.

"I remain confident this series will live up to the expectations of the global cricket fans who want to watch and enjoy competitive and thrilling matches."

No international cricket was played in Pakistan for six years following an attack on the Sri Lanka team by gunmen in 2009, with Pakistan holding the majority of their home matches in the United Arab Emirates.

Touring teams began to return in 2015 and Pakistan hosted their first home men's Test for 12 years when Sri Lanka travelled in 2019.

Pakistan toured England in both 2020 and 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020 in particular, Pakistan agreed to strict bio-secure conditions in order to play in the UK.

England Test schedule in Pakistan

First Test - 1-5 December, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Second Test - 9-13 December, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Third Test - 17-21 December, National Stadium, Karachi