Michael Finan: Leicestershire sign seamer on two-year deal
Leicestershire have signed seamer Michael Finan on a two-year contract.
The 26-year-old has played for the second teams of both Northamptonshire and Yorkshire and spent the past three seasons with Cheshire.
Finan went straight into the team for Saturday's One-Day Cup game against Nottinghamshire.
"It's materialised very quickly and perhaps a bit unexpectedly, but I'm looking forward to getting stuck in," he told the club website.