Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Finan (left) was presented with his county cap before Saturday's One-Day Cup game against Nottinghamshire

Leicestershire have signed seamer Michael Finan on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old has played for the second teams of both Northamptonshire and Yorkshire and spent the past three seasons with Cheshire.

Finan went straight into the team for Saturday's One-Day Cup game against Nottinghamshire.