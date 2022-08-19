England v South Africa: Hosts lose by innings on third day at Lord's
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
|First LV Insurance Test, Lord's (day three of five)
|England 165 & 149: Lees 35, Broad 35; Nortje 3-47
|South Africa 326: Erwee 73, Jansen 48, Elgar 47; Stokes 3-71, Broad 3-71
|South Africa won by an innings and 12 runs
|Scorecard
England were blown away to lose the first Test against South Africa by an innings and 12 runs inside three days at Lord's.
Needing 161 to make the Proteas bat again, the home side crumbled to 149 to suffer the first defeat of the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum era.
It was not a loss caused by the swashbuckling approach that brought four wins at the beginning of the summer, but a timid surrender to some magnificent Proteas bowling.
Anrich Nortje was sensational, bowling at rapid pace to take three wickets for no runs in 10 balls.
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj began the collapse with two wickets, including under-pressure opener Zak Crawley for 13.
England earlier took the last three South African wickets for 39 to bowl the Proteas out for 326, despite bizarrely persisting with short-ball tactics.
Though the South Africa lead was sizable, England should have made better use of the best batting conditions of the match to at least drag the contest into the weekend.
Instead they go one behind in the three-match series, with the second Test at Old Trafford starting on Thursday.
Familiar defeat for new England
England have played some thrilling Test cricket this summer, capturing the imagination of the public not only with their results, but the scintillating manner in which they have been obtained.
This defeat is not 'Bazball' coming unstuck, rather England reverting to some of the bad habits that saw them earn only one win in 17 Tests before Stokes and McCullum took over.
They can argue, with some justification, they were on the wrong end of a crucial toss as they slipped to 116-6 on a first day that was ideal for bowling.
But the way they conceded the momentum by bowling too short on the second evening, then followed up with the same failed tactics on Friday morning before tamely succumbing with the bat, had all the hallmarks of an 'old England' performance.
How they respond to this defeat will be fascinating. Before this Test, Stokes said he would still have trusted England's new method even if they had lost all four of their previous matches.
Now it is the job of the captain and coach to ensure they belief and confidence they have built remains intact, but also a way of combatting a superb South Africa attack.
More to follow.
I think the best thing to do today is just congratulate South Africa and wish our selectors good luck in the next one.
That was a Shellacking.
Leaving aside some of the odd captaincy decisions, biggest problem is scheduling these tests after an extended period when there is no red ball cricket played, utterly crass just to fit too much white ball. Players can’t get any more match practice - who sets the schedule
The test paying fans deserve much better.
of the posts written on these pages each time by people
who are knowledgeable about cricket. We have been telling
them that Crawley should not be playing for England for
months now !.
There must be some very poor county batsmen if he is
the best pick.
Erwee>Lees
Rabada>Anderson (right now)
Ngidi> broad (right now)
Jansen> Potts
Maharaj> leach
No wonder we lost.
Could be a class player but needs to learn how to construct an innings in the CC
If the pitch is rubbish at Kent he should move
So therefore the issue is actually with the selectors.
This is how any test overseas or on a pitch which isn't completely flat will end.
Shouldn't be losing inside 2 days of cricket by an innings. That is unacceptable and avoidable.
Why are they so happy/proud when England lose? I assume they're jealous failed cricketers themselves !!