First LV Insurance Test, Lord's (day three of five) England 165 & 149: Lees 35, Broad 35; Nortje 3-47 South Africa 326: Erwee 73, Jansen 48, Elgar 47; Stokes 3-71, Broad 3-71 South Africa won by an innings and 12 runs Scorecard

England were blown away to lose the first Test against South Africa by an innings and 12 runs inside three days at Lord's.

Needing 161 to make the Proteas bat again, the home side crumbled to 149 to suffer the first defeat of the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum era.

It was not a loss caused by the swashbuckling approach that brought four wins at the beginning of the summer, but a timid surrender to some magnificent Proteas bowling.

Anrich Nortje was sensational, bowling at rapid pace to take three wickets for no runs in 10 balls.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj began the collapse with two wickets, including under-pressure opener Zak Crawley for 13.

England earlier took the last three South African wickets for 39 to bowl the Proteas out for 326, despite bizarrely persisting with short-ball tactics.

Though the South Africa lead was sizable, England should have made better use of the best batting conditions of the match to at least drag the contest into the weekend.

Instead they go one behind in the three-match series, with the second Test at Old Trafford starting on Thursday.

Familiar defeat for new England

England have played some thrilling Test cricket this summer, capturing the imagination of the public not only with their results, but the scintillating manner in which they have been obtained.

This defeat is not 'Bazball' coming unstuck, rather England reverting to some of the bad habits that saw them earn only one win in 17 Tests before Stokes and McCullum took over.

They can argue, with some justification, they were on the wrong end of a crucial toss as they slipped to 116-6 on a first day that was ideal for bowling.

But the way they conceded the momentum by bowling too short on the second evening, then followed up with the same failed tactics on Friday morning before tamely succumbing with the bat, had all the hallmarks of an 'old England' performance.

How they respond to this defeat will be fascinating. Before this Test, Stokes said he would still have trusted England's new method even if they had lost all four of their previous matches.

Now it is the job of the captain and coach to ensure they belief and confidence they have built remains intact, but also a way of combatting a superb South Africa attack.

More to follow.