Heather Knight played during England's one-day series with South Africa last month

England captain Heather Knight will miss next month's home series against India after undergoing hip surgery.

The 31-year-old injured her hip during the first Twenty20 game against South Africa last month, ruling her out of the Commonwealth Games and The Hundred.

Knight also misses the Women's Big Bash League in Australia.

"I've had a little clean out of my hip to get me back and running soon. I'm aiming to be back by the end of the year," she wrote on social media.

"Time to make the most of a bit of time away and bring on the rehab."

England play three Twenty20 games and three one-day internationals against India from 10-24 September while the WBBL runs from October to November.

Nat Sciver replaced Knight as captain for the Commonwealth Games, where England lost to New Zealand in the bronze-medal match.