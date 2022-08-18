Close menu

England v South Africa: Ben Stokes keeps hosts clinging on in first Test

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments100

First LV Insurance Test, Lord's (day two of five)
England 165: Pope 73, Rabada 5-52
South Africa 289-7: Erwee 73, Jansen 41*; Stokes 3-53
South Africa lead by 124
Scorecard

England are clinging on in the first Test against South Africa after a Ben Stokes-inspired fightback on day two at Lord's.

South Africa opener Sarel Erwee, with 73, was the first to put the Proteas in a commanding position, a lead of 27 with seven first-innings wickets in hand.

But Stokes bounced out Erwee, then had Rassie van der Dussen lbw as part of a South Africa slide from 160-2 to 210-6.

The rot was stopped by Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj, who shared a vital partnership of 72 from only 75 balls.

With England looking tired and the game slipping away, Stokes had Maharaj hook to Matthew Potts for 41, leaving Jansen unbeaten on 41 and South Africa 289-7, an advantage of 124.

England had earlier been bowled out for 165, with Ollie Pope out for 73.

Pope was the first of three wickets to fall to Kagiso Rabada, the pace bowler sublime in claiming 5-52.

Proteas on top as Lord's turns red

The day that Lord's was splashed with red for the Ruth Strauss Foundation was perhaps the most attritional of England's new era.

South Africa had the better of the majority of it, and would already be out of sight had it not been for Stokes.

The Proteas were helped by the inconsistency of an England attack that looked rusty - neither James Anderson nor Stuart Broad have played since the win over India at the start of July, despite having opportunities in the County Championship and for the England Lions.

With the movement on offer, there were times when the bowling on Thursday was more disappointing than the batting struggles on Wednesday.

Stokes tried everything he could as captain - he kept five slips in place for long periods - but it was with the ball where he made the crucial impact.

Still, the Jansen-Maharaj partnership was incredibly damaging to England and has left them with little room for error.

The home side are not out of this Test, but must make full use of a second new ball that will be available after three overs on the third morning.

Stokes strikes give England hope

South Africa openers Erwee and Dean Elgar are the antithesis of England's dashers, and doggedly blunted the home attack in a partnership of 85.

Captain Elgar overturned being given caught behind and was dropped by Crawley at second slip, both on seven, and even after he unluckily deflected Anderson on to his stumps to depart for 47, Broad wasted the opportunity to run out Keegan Petersen.

Petersen was ultimately drawn into a loose drive by Potts and Aiden Markram edged a beautifully flighted delivery from Jack Leach, but Erwee remained.

The left-hander has spent the beginning of the summer playing club cricket in Surrey for Weybridge and looked set for a Lord's hundred until Stokes' intervention.

Despite an obvious short-ball plan, Erwee got into a tangle against a vicious bouncer and was caught by Ben Foakes, before Stokes trapped Van der Dussen with a hooping inswinger.

When Kyle Verreynne edged behind to give Broad his 100th Test wicket at Lord's, South Africa had lost four wickets for 50 runs.

England had the momentum and backing of the crowd, only for Jansen and Maharaj to absorb the pressure, then dish out some punishment to all of Broad, Anderson and Stokes, the latter hooked for six by Jansen.

Stokes, hobbling through a persistent knee problem, was able to muster the energy for another bouncer, with Maharaj's miscue held by Potts at mid-wicket.

Rabada runs through England tail

Any hope that England had of pushing their overnight 116-6 towards 200 rested on Pope, who began the day on 61.

Pope was dropped by first slip Erwee off Rabada in the opening over and, when he dragged a loose drive at the same bowler on to his stumps, South Africa surged.

Rabada was magnificent, swinging the ball, but also cleverly deceiving Broad with a slower ball. After Jansen bowled a swiping Leach, Rabada trapped Anderson lbw to earn a place on the Lord's honours board for the first time.

Despite mustering such a meagre total, England would have felt in the game because of the helpful bowling conditions.

That hope was tested by Erwee, Jansen and Maharaj, but Stokes kept his side in contention.

'Childhood dream' - reaction

England spinner Jack Leach, speaking to BBC Sport: "Obviously we're behind in the game but there's still plenty to play for. A few quick wickets in the morning and then we've got to bat really well second innings.

"It's quite similar [to positions we've been in throughout the summer]. We've got to take belief from that we've been here before and it's about fighting for every moment in the upcoming days.

"We've had it before at Lord's where it is trickier to bat in the first innings then perhaps you get a heavy roller on it and that makes a difference,"

South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada, speaking to BBC Sport: "It's basically a childhood dream to be up on the Lord's honours board. I remember getting a four-for here in a one-day international and just missed it so I'm glad I could go over the line, especially in Test cricket.

"Two weeks ago I wasn't sure if I was going to play [because of an ankle injury]. That's how much pain I was in. But thankfully, the medical staff have taken time out to help me out. I know it's their job but they did a fantastic one."

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

100 comments

  • Comment posted by RHOADES, today at 19:20

    Clinging on?

    We are 124 runs behind and they have 3 wickets left.

    The final session belonged to South Africa, not Ben Stokes.

    Wrong headline!

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 19:28

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      BBC is contractually required to hype the English team and put down the other teams

  • Comment posted by Matthew , today at 19:22

    England lose the plot against lower order batsmen again. Why bowl the short ball when a good length ball is harder to score off and will most likely get them out eventually?

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 19:29

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      It's called bazbowl

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 19:19

    Well done SA but bewildering bowling tactics by England late in the day.

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 19:27

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      In other words, a normal day at work for an English team

  • Comment posted by levelheadedfan, today at 19:24

    Ben Stokes fightback = just slinging it down hoping for something to happen and giving 50 odd runs to the oppo in 5 or 6 overs in a relatively low scoring game.

    Righto beeb.

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 19:28

    Stokes and butler are great players but not very good captains.

    • Reply posted by Deergut, today at 19:40

      Deergut replied:
      Bit like Beefy.

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 19:29

    Master class in discipline and application by the South Africans led exceptionally by captain Elgar.

    Not one batsmen threw their wicket away unlike the English. The South Africans played their cricket and had a plan of when to defend and when to attack.

    England hopeless as ever…

    • Reply posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 19:32

      Dreadlock Holiday replied:
      None of our batsmen threw it away, SA were excellent. More garbage. India fans obsessed with England as ever.

  • Comment posted by Wise one, today at 19:33

    Radio commentators bigging up Broad is cringe inducing. When did he last justify his place. He doesn't take wickets and he no longer builds an innings. Stokes is naive in his captaincy but with crawley and broad we are playing with only 9 men.

    • Reply posted by Liam, today at 19:45

      Liam replied:
      Absolutely nailed it

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 19:25

    Pathetic, misguided and one-eyed headline here. I don’t mind a bit of hone bias but that is lame.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 19:26

    At 38 years old I’m thinking of giving it one last push to play international cricket. I thought my time was up after I couldn’t break out of the regional league aged 21, but after watching Zak Crawley, I think I might still have a chance.

  • Comment posted by gazzer, today at 19:25

    South Africa were on the ropes, then an hour of truly lame bowling, no thought, no intelligence and no captaincy!
    We lost the test between 5.30 and 6.30.
    Poor.

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 19:16

    Can't believe England got themselves back in the game at 210-6 then decided to put in the most abysmal bowling display in the last hour to chuck it all away. I think it's game over now, if only Crawley could catch too, i mean what is the point of him?? he can't bat or catch get rid of him once and for all.

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 19:28

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      English teams are always full of these Crawleys

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 19:22

    If Robinson has rhythm and is taking wickets, why is he not playing. And it’s not me criticising our bowlers, but Vernon Philander, who knows a bit about bowling, doesn’t he?!

  • Comment posted by FrancesFarmer1, today at 19:35

    "Our bowlers are iching to get onto this track." Paul Collingwood, yesterday.
    "The Saffers are doing all the talking." Ben Stokes before the test match.

    Maybe somone in the England and Wales Cricket Board media section should have a word with the guys on keeping quiet.

  • Comment posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 19:31

    Stuck at it well till 6 down then - again - what was working gets abandoned and any momentum disappears. Not throwing the towel in yet but it’s very frustrating to continually watch.

    • Reply posted by Grumpytotheend, today at 19:45

      Grumpytotheend replied:
      It's a constant theme of English sport that whenever the team gets a nose in front they visibly relax and think it's game over. Happens more in cricket than any other sport.

  • Comment posted by read, today at 19:27

    I am beginning to wonder if Stokes has got what it takes in the captains role.

    • Reply posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 19:41

      Dreadlock Holiday replied:
      Just needs to stop ridiculous tactics to tail

  • Comment posted by Spinoza, today at 19:17

    What a shocker, South Africa are better at Baz-ball than we are.

    • Reply posted by Katie, today at 19:53

      Katie replied:
      At one point tonight they were scoring 10 an over without throwing away their wickets!

  • Comment posted by West Riding Boy, today at 19:22

    SA showed how to bowl on this wicket. We failed to take note.

  • Comment posted by edinahib, today at 19:40

    S africa in the box seat. If it was england ahead by 120 with 3 wickets left then they would be crowing. Its s africas game to lose now. A lead of 150 surely too much to claw back unless the balls swings in the 4th innings. S africa playing sensible cricket and surprise surprise they are well ahead.

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 19:47

    Cool, calm and collected South Africa let their batters do the talking today.

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 19:23

    Not too good today.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC