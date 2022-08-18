Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Batter Josh Cobb also bowls occasional off-spin

Northamptonshire's T20 captain Josh Cobb has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at Wantage Road until the end of the 2024 season.

The 32-year-old was man of the match in the 2016 T20 Blast final, won by Northants, and took over the short-form captaincy before the 2019 season.

They reached the quarter-finals that year but have not qualified since.

"It's a great dressing room and I would love to get the club back to more big games," Cobb told the club website.

Viewed as a white-ball specialist, batter Cobb has also played five County Championship matches this season, scoring two half-centuries.

Head coach John Sadler said: "He offers so much more than just his batting.

"He's hugely respected within the group and we're delighted to get him signed up."

Cobb is playing for Welsh Fire in The Hundred but could return for Northants' final four County Championship matches, starting with a trip to Hampshire on 5 September.