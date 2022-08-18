Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mohammed Siraj has played for India in all formats

Warwickshire have signed India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj for their final three County Championship matches.

It will be the first taste of county cricket for the 28-year-old, who has played 13 Tests, including at Edgbaston against England in July.

"I have enjoyed playing in England and I'm excited to experience county cricket," Siraj told the club website.

The Bears resume their campaign against Somerset at Edgbaston on 12 September and are facing a relegation battle.

Warwickshire are the reigning county champions but hover just five points above the bottom two and have played a game more than Somerset below them.

Siraj will add international class to a bowling attack that has struggled this season, with the exception of Ollie Hannon-Dalby's 46 wickets - at an average of 22.

Liam Norwell and Craig Miles, who took 49 and 37 wickets respectively last season, have been plagued with injuries this year and taken only 20 between them.

"It's been clear that we needed to strengthen the bowling attack for the crucial run-in," added Warwickshire's director of cricket Paul Farbrace.

"I'm excited to see what Siraj can do in these three games."

After Somerset, Warwickshire travel to bottom-of-the-table Gloucestershire before Hampshire visit Edgbaston in the final round of fixtures.