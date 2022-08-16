Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Glamorgan must beat Lancashire to keep their One-Day Cup title defence hopes alive

Royal London One-Day Cup: Glamorgan v Lancashire Venue: Gnoll, Neath Date : Wednesday 16 August Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Commentary and report BBC Sport website and app; updates BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Manchester & Lancashire

Glamorgan will host cricket outside Cardiff for the first time since 2019 when they welcome Lancashire to Neath on Wednesday in the One-Day Cup.

All their home first-team fixtures in 2020 and 2021 were played at Sophia Gardens because of concerns over Covid restrictions.

Wicket-keeper Chris Cooke returns to the Glamorgan squad after injury.

Visitors Lancashire have seven points from five games while Glamorgan have four.

Glamorgan also host Hampshire at the Gnoll on Friday, 19 August.

The Welsh side, who are defending champions in the 50-overs format, have to win their three remaining matches to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Cooke returns to fitness after injuring his calf in the opening win at Derby.

Seamer Andy Gorvin comes into the squad for the first time in the current campaign, while Dan Douthwaite and James Harris miss out.

The last county limited-overs game on the ground was in 1994, while the most recent first-class game was against the Young Australians touring side the following year.

Glamorgan also staged matches against the senior Australian side at Neath in 1985, 1989, and 1993.

The Gnoll is being used as a venue in south-west Wales because of the poor state of facilities at St Helen's in Swansea, which has traditionally been the county's main venue in the area.

Glamorgan are not playing in Colwyn Bay in 2022 but hope to return to north Wales next year.

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd, Northeast, Ingram, Carlson, Bevan, Root, C Cooke, J Cooke, Cullen, Salter, Weighell, Gorvin, Smith, Sisodiya.

Lancashire (from, possible): Wells, Jennings, Bohannon, Croft, Jones, Balderson, Lavelle, Bailey, Williams, Hurt, Morley, Lamb, Blatherwick.