Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kathryn Bryce will captain Scotland against Ireland

Scotland will host a three-match series against Ireland from 5-8 September as their women's team prepare for the 2023 T20 World Cup qualifiers.

It will be the first time the women's team will play a full international at The Grange, Edinburgh.

Head coach Peter Ross said that playing on such "a brilliant surface" will be a "huge boost" for the women's game.

Scotland last played Ireland in a Women's T20 World Cup Europe region qualifier, winning by five wickets.

"We've had a lot of very competitive matches against them during the past few years and I expect another evenly matched contest against them this time," Ross said.

The two sides also meet in Group A of the World Cup qualifying competition in Abu Dhabi, with Scotland starting their campaign against United States on 18 September and Bangladesh being the other side in the section.

Papua New Guinea, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe make up the other group, with the top two in each qualifying for the semi-finals and the final being played on 25 September.

Scotland's senior team are hoping to follow the example of their under-19s, who have qualified for their own World Cup finals, which also take place next year.

Scotland squad: Kathryn Bryce (captain), Sarah Bryce (vice-captain), Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Olivia Bell, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Saskia Horley, Lorna Jack, Ailsa Lister, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Katie McGill, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Ellen Watson.