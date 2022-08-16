Toby Albert: Hampshire batter signs two-year contract extension
Hampshire batter Toby Albert has signed a new two-year deal.
The 20-year-old, who joined the club's academy in 2018, is now under contract until 2024.
Albert featured for Hampshire's Vitality Blast-winning side this year, scoring 83 runs at an average of 27.66.
He has also impressed in the opening five matches of the One-Day Cup, scoring 218 runs at an average of 72.66 - including 84 against Derbyshire and 65 in Sunday's win over Lancashire.
Albert said: "I'm delighted to stay at this great club for another two years.
"Hopefully I can continue to contribute as Hampshire aim for more trophies in the future."