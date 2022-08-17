Close menu

England v South Africa: Kagiso Rabada & Anrich Nortje rip through hosts before Lord's rain

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

First LV Insurance Test, Lord's (day one of five)
England 116-6: Pope 61*, Nortje 3-43, Rabada 2-36
South Africa: yet to bat
England were put under huge pressure by some tremendous South Africa bowling before rain wiped out most of the opening day of the first Test at Lord's.

Put in to bat in testing conditions, the home side were reduced to 116-6 by the relentless Proteas pace attack.

Anrich Nortje, bowling in excess of 90mph, claimed 3-43, while Kagiso Rabada showed great skill for his 2-36.

Only Ollie Pope, unbeaten on 61, was able to come through the stern examination, and he needed the fortune of being dropped on 45.

Five England batters were out for single-figure scores, including opener Zak Crawley, who managed only nine to extend his run of Test innings without a half-century to 13.

Torrential rain arrived just after 14:00 BST and soon flooded the outfield, ending the day with 58 of the scheduled 90 overs unbowled.

Dry weather is forecast for the remainder of the match, which is the opening contest in a three-Test series.

First blood to South Africa

Even before captains Ben Stokes and Dean Elgar exchanged words in the build-up over the merits of England's fresh approach, this was always likely to be a test of the positive method that brought the hosts four successive wins at the beginning of the summer.

As early as the toss, England were given a new challenge - all of those four wins had come batting second - as Elgar pounced on the opportunity to unleash his four ferocious seamers.

And, despite the predicament they find themselves in, the score should not yet be seen as an argument against England's aggression.

Only two batters - Alex Lees and Jonny Bairstow - were culpable of loose strokes, with the rest undone by excellent bowling and, in the case of Joe Root, some bad luck in the shape of a very marginal lbw decision.

Rabada first induced a loose waft from Lees before Crawley edged a superb delivery that left him down the Lord's slope. When Root was given leg before to left-armer Marco Jansen, the review showed it to be merely shaving the top of leg stump, with the former captain visibly frustrated.

Bairstow, in the form of his life this summer, reverted to old habits trying to drive the fifth ball he faced, only to be bowled through the gate by a 93mph delivery from Nortje.

Stokes and Pope added 45 for the fifth wicket before Stokes was squared up by Nortje and caught at third slip on the stroke of lunch, while Ben Foakes was bowled by the same man by one that may have kept low.

Amid the carnage, Pope was fluent for his highest score in four Tests on this ground. He cut, clipped and ran hard.

Still, if Keegan Petersen had held a diving chance at third slip from the bowling of Nortje, England would have been in even more trouble.

England's Crawley conundrum

England's upturn has come largely because of the support given to the players by captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, the management team promoting freedom and removing the fear of failure.

While most have thrived, Crawley is still to produce his best - his Test average is now less than 27.

Stokes has been adamant in his backing of the Kent man and this England squad has already been confirmed for the second Test at Old Trafford, meaning Crawley will play again even if he fails in the second innings.

While the captain's attitude is laudable, there may come a point when England have a decision to make.

Crawley, who has two Test hundreds, is clearly talented, but could benefit if given time away from international cricket. Being dropped does not have to be terminal and plenty of players have returned to long and successful Test careers after a spell out of the side.

England also have to balance loyalty to those in the team with fairness to others on the outside, ensuring that good performances are rewarded and the moment to capitalise on a player's good form is not missed.

Comments

Join the conversation

43 comments

  • Comment posted by leftie, today at 16:59

    Can we have a review on ball tracking as the Root ball has to be missing a 4th stump it was swinging away so much.

  • Comment posted by Spondulex, today at 16:58

    How come Ollie Pope has managed to score, when the rest haven’t?

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 16:58

    Very disappointing. Not the performance; that's just average, erratic England, and SA bowled well.

    Listening to Strauss at lunchtime though. Ouch! And the future of English cricket is at least somewhat in that man's hands? Ouch!

  • Comment posted by Mark , today at 16:58

    Crawley is a liability and should be dropped. He simply isn't good enough.

  • Comment posted by Scotm33, today at 16:57

    Great summer perfect for test cricket, yet BBC have decided we take a break to play rounders. We wonder why 116-6.

  • Comment posted by Stratters, today at 16:57

    Unfortunately, although I'm a Yorkie and a big fan, we did see the 'old' Bairstow on show today!

  • Comment posted by leftie, today at 16:57

    Crawley should drop himself. Now become an embarrassment.

  • Comment posted by billyb19, today at 16:56

    England: yet to bat.

  • Comment posted by rpb, today at 16:56

    Why do you play these games in the South of England. It always rains. All games should be played in the North.

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 16:56

    No worries, we can just call up one or two of the batsmen who've regularly been scoring heavily in the four day game over the last 2-3 weeks for the next Test................

  • Comment posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 16:55

    Long way to go. Don’t panic. Root extremely unlucky, rest not great shots but it’s doing loads. Pope sublime.

  • Comment posted by Jaguar, today at 16:55

    No worries.. England may come back to 'Bazball' strategy in the 3rd inning.

  • Comment posted by myballisonalength, today at 16:55

    This shouldn't surprise anybody.The last test match well over a month ago,no red ball cricket for weeks. What bright spark thought up the games for this season.

  • Comment posted by colinnicholson, today at 16:54

    Bazball needs some more air...Crawley & Lees are the luckiest men ever to play Test Cricket...playing with 9 men is not a good start to any Test.

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 16:54

    The continued selection of Crawley is creepy.

    • Reply posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 16:57

      Dreadlock Holiday replied:
      And Lees is truly the dregs

  • Comment posted by eggyroe, today at 16:52

    We have had weeks of Pyjama cricket through this scorching hot weather, and what happens when real cricket returns the rain also returns.

  • Comment posted by tfinlay3107, today at 16:52

    Stokes said SA were doing a lot of talking, maybe with good reason.

    • Reply posted by Steve J, today at 16:54

      Steve J replied:
      Yep, they can also walk the walk. Unlike our lot.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 16:51

    If England would have won the toss SA would be in trouble. The conditions were perfect for bowling

  • Comment posted by Sarge, today at 16:51

    Crawley - rhymes with end of story

  • Comment posted by Ryan31, today at 16:51

    England needs to pick and choose their times to play positive cricket. As much as the previous run chases have produced thrilling cricket, the fact there has been such a total to chase isn't a compelling reason to keep batting in the same manner.

    England knew the rain clouds were forecasted and a day's play was in serious doubt - so retaining wickets for a better day would've been smart thinking

