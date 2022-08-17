Close menu

England v South Africa: Kagiso Rabada & Anrich Nortje rip through hosts before Lord's rain

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

From the section Cricket

First LV Insurance Test, Lord's (day one of five)
England 116-6: Pope 61*, Nortje 3-43, Rabada 2-36
South Africa: yet to bat
Scorecard

England were put under huge pressure by some tremendous South Africa bowling before rain wiped out most of the opening day of the first Test at Lord's.

Put in to bat in testing conditions, the home side were reduced to 116-6 by the relentless Proteas pace attack.

Anrich Nortje, bowling in excess of 90mph, claimed 3-43, while Kagiso Rabada showed great skill for his 2-36.

Only Ollie Pope, unbeaten on 61, was able to come through the stern examination, and he needed the fortune of being dropped on 45.

Five England batters were out for single-figure scores, including opener Zak Crawley, who managed only nine to extend his run of Test innings without a half-century to 13.

Torrential rain arrived just after 14:00 BST and soon flooded the outfield, ending the day with 58 of the scheduled 90 overs unbowled.

Dry weather is forecast for the remainder of the match, which is the opening contest in a three-Test series.

First blood to South Africa

Even before captains Ben Stokes and Dean Elgar exchanged words in the build-up over the merits of England's fresh approach, this was always likely to be a test of the positive method that brought the hosts four successive wins at the beginning of the summer.

As early as the toss, England were given a new challenge - all of those four wins came batting second - as Elgar pounced on the opportunity to unleash his four ferocious seamers.

And, despite the predicament they find themselves in, the score should not yet be seen as an argument against England's aggression.

Only two batters - Alex Lees and Jonny Bairstow - were culpable of loose strokes, with the rest undone by excellent bowling and, in the case of Joe Root, some bad luck in the shape of a very marginal lbw decision.

Rabada first induced a loose waft from Lees before Crawley edged a superb delivery that left him down the Lord's slope. When Root was given leg before to left-armer Marco Jansen, the review showed it to be merely shaving the top of leg stump, with the former captain visibly frustrated.

Bairstow, in the form of his life this summer, reverted to old habits trying to drive the fifth ball he faced, only to be bowled through the gate by a 93mph delivery from Nortje.

Stokes and Pope added 45 for the fifth wicket before Stokes was squared up by Nortje and caught at third slip on the stroke of lunch, while Ben Foakes was bowled by the same man by one that may have kept low.

Amid the carnage, Pope was fluent for his highest score in four Tests on this ground. He cut, clipped and ran hard.

Still, if Keegan Petersen had held a diving chance at third slip from the bowling of Nortje, England would have been in even more trouble.

England's Crawley conundrum

England's upturn has come largely because of the support given to the players by captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, the management team promoting freedom and removing the fear of failure.

While most have thrived, Crawley is still to produce his best - his Test average is now less than 27.

Stokes has been adamant in his backing of the Kent man and this England squad has already been confirmed for the second Test at Old Trafford, meaning Crawley will play again even if he fails in the second innings.

While the captain's attitude is laudable, there may come a point when England have a decision to make.

Crawley, who has two Test hundreds, is clearly talented, but could benefit if given time away from international cricket. Being dropped does not have to be terminal and plenty of players have returned to long and successful Test careers after a spell out of the side.

England also have to balance loyalty to those in the team with fairness to others on the outside, ensuring that good performances are rewarded and the moment to capitalise on a player's good form is not missed.

'We're not always going to get it 100% right'

England assistant coach Paul Collingwood: "Everyone is clear about how we go about our batting, we're not always going to get it 100% right. At times we soaked up pressure and at times we put the pressure back on the bowlers.

"It would have been nice to come off only three or four down, but losing a wicket the ball before lunch hurt us. We have been in this position before and we have some excellent bowlers who can exploit favourable conditions."

South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada: "There was a bit in the wicket and we got rewards for putting the ball in the right areas. Anrich Nortje's ball to get Bairstow was quick, it was going to take something special to get an in-form player out."

Comments

Join the conversation

230 comments

  • Comment posted by The voice of reason, today at 16:48

    I presume our batsmen thought they only had 100 balls to face. The result is no proper preparation.
    Lovers of The Hundred won't like this comment as they don't like the facts to get in the way of an opinion.

    • Reply posted by blank, today at 16:51

      blank replied:
      *batters

  • Comment posted by Ryan31, today at 16:51

    England needs to pick and choose their times to play positive cricket. As much as the previous run chases have produced thrilling cricket, the fact there has been such a total to chase isn't a compelling reason to keep batting in the same manner.

    England knew the rain clouds were forecasted and a day's play was in serious doubt - so retaining wickets for a better day would've been smart thinking

    • Reply posted by LuThe, today at 17:26

      LuThe replied:
      I wish you'd been giving the team talk! Exactly what should've been said in the dressing room.

      To be fair, wickets did fall to a couple of excellent deliveries. But I still feel we'd have been maybe only 3 down if the keywords for the day were caution and retain.

      Tomorrow is set to be dry and mostly overcast. Likely we'll spend much of it in the field, so let's see if we can get a bit of swing.

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 16:44

    Credit to Pope for hanging in there. But surely it's time to move on from Crawley?!?

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 17:19

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      Crawley and Lees don’t look like becoming the next Strauss/Cook partnership, but who else is in form to push them for their places? Sibley and Jennings had one chance to prove themselves with the Lions match -but neither have great test records. Ben Compton looked a good bet but has lost form. Opening has become too tricky…

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 16:48

    Well played Ollie Pope, 9 innings at 3, averaging 41. Kept his head, played really well. Yes, one quarter chance at 47, but the ball was all over the place.

    He is just starting to show his true potential.

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 17:23

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      The great Sangakkara came up with a wonderful explanation as to Pope’s improvement in form -he’s been “positively decisive”!

  • Comment posted by myballisonalength, today at 16:55

    This shouldn't surprise anybody.The last test match well over a month ago,no red ball cricket for weeks. What bright spark thought up the games for this season.

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:13

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      The same person as for the vomit inducing 100 graphics probably. Indeed the whole vanity project that is the 100.

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 16:54

    The continued selection of Crawley is creepy.

    • Reply posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 16:57

      Dreadlock Holiday replied:
      And Lees is truly the dregs

  • Comment posted by Supcon98, today at 16:46

    It was definitely a toss to win. Some poor batting, again from the top order, but some credit to SA. Pretty sure if Stokes had won the toss, Anderson would have wreaked just as much havoc on the SA top order in those conditions.

    • Reply posted by wolsey41, today at 16:49

      wolsey41 replied:
      Root was unlucky, marginal decision, Stokes got a good ball not a lot he could do.

  • Comment posted by tfinlay3107, today at 16:52

    Stokes said SA were doing a lot of talking, maybe with good reason.

    • Reply posted by Steve J, today at 16:54

      Steve J replied:
      Yep, they can also walk the walk. Unlike our lot.

  • Comment posted by CEMHLM, today at 16:59

    SA were red ball match ready, whereas England were woefully unprepared, it was a good toss to win for seamers . SA deciding not to pick the best spinner in England at the moment Harmer says it all.

    • Reply posted by tedfra89, today at 17:14

      tedfra89 replied:
      It is a fair point but I feel that England's high energy and risk cricket will always be vulnerable against a moving ball (and v. Good bowlers). Before in this position the match was done, but the fight of England now means no one knows how this will go, and this is what we want - not test matches tamely lost on day 1. SA will bat with discipline, so hope our great bowlers turn up on top form!

  • Comment posted by Bigrock, today at 17:15

    I know you can’t do anything about the weather. But you can do get to pick the schedule. We should be on the third test out of five already by now, and the fact that this has given way for the hundred is simply ludicrous. I hope we see some decent test cricket with minimal rain delays in late August and September.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:26

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I have a feeling that we are going to see more rain in the next coming weeks with the Hundred not affected

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 16:58

    Very disappointing. Not the performance; that's just average, erratic England, and SA bowled well.

    Listening to Strauss at lunchtime though. Ouch! And the future of English cricket is at least somewhat in that man's hands? Ouch!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:19

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Well the mens game is in that mans hands as i dont see any women in the ECB working in mens cricket right now

  • Comment posted by HimClicksPhoto, today at 17:04

    South Africa is looking like a very good side now..

    • Reply posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 17:10

      Dreadlock Holiday replied:
      Only lost one of last six test series. It’s not just now

  • Comment posted by Steve , today at 17:03

    I do understand the issues people keep referring to regarding The Hundred and the time of year its played but my son has finally got into cricket so ..... i'm happy, I hope one day he will love test cricket.

    However some of the shots on display today were embarrassing. Bowlers are allowed to be good and not be bullied on the first day of test. Isn't that what TEST cricket is about?

  • Comment posted by Tezzaman, today at 17:03

    Persisting with Crawley in Tests and Roy in one day stuff is doing our teams a major disservice. Crawley can't even get runs at county level! Good players in form who deserve a chance, Smeed, Brook, Hales for example.

    • Reply posted by James, today at 17:31

      James replied:
      You do realise that Smeed has never played a professional 4 day match and Hales only plays White ball cricket? Oh dear, oh dear!

  • Comment posted by Rizla, today at 17:19

    Stokes said: "The opposition seem to be doing a lot of talking. We don't speak about it that much; we just concentrate on what we do.

    What happened today mate????

    • Reply posted by London Chap, today at 17:44

      London Chap replied:
      Totally agree. Stokes still eating a large slice of humble pie

  • Comment posted by zambezi1, today at 17:08

    As for Brunt in the 100, latest game, what a display of poor sports womanship.!

    • Reply posted by graham, today at 17:47

      graham replied:
      Good one. Sportswomenship perhaps?

  • Comment posted by Scotm33, today at 16:57

    Great summer perfect for test cricket, yet BBC have decided we take a break to play rounders. We wonder why 116-6.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:20

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Lets all blame the Royal London Cup. It is getting boring now

  • Comment posted by amit, today at 17:20

    South African deadly hot pace attack aged 28 or under. England’s attack packed with a 40 & 36 years old, a strapping early 20 something old lad who bowls under 83mph and an wounded blow hot and cold captain as 4th seamer.
    Geniuses go figure!

    • Reply posted by viv, today at 17:25

      viv replied:
      A load of codswallop. That pace attack did India and NZ. Yes you may argue "in home conditions" but it's still good enough to win the tests played during an English summer. The depths in class are not as wide as you may think.

  • Comment posted by Chelsea1OW, today at 16:51

    Jansen looks really pretty decent. Swung the ball considerably and pitched it right up. Looks a very well balanced seam attack. Pace from Nortje, swing from Jansen, huge potential in Ngidi, and of course led by generational talent Rabada.

  • Comment posted by DMac, today at 17:11

    Just awaiting the usual set of lame excuses to surface from the England camp. Not enough first class cricket, too much cricket, too many formats, glimpses of great promise etc etc. Just get a grip and refocus on the basics of test cricket rather than trying to reinvent the game!!

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 17:17

      Rizla replied:
      Always whining about stuff that makes very little difference to the 11 taking the field.

