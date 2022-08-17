Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mark Adair celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow in the Test at Lord's in 2019

Ireland will meet England in one of their 12 Tests scheduled from 2023-27 as part of the Future Tours Programme.

The game in England is expected to be played next June but dates and venues for all matches on the programme have yet to be confirmed.

Ireland's last Test encounter came against England in 2019 as they lost by 139 runs at Lord's.

New Zealand will also be Test opponents for Ireland, who will face Australia and Pakistan in limited overs series.

Ireland will start 2023 with tours of Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka before embarking on 113 fixtures over the four-year period of the new Future Tours Programme.

Their Test schedule includes four matches against both Zimbabwe and Afghanistan with Bangladesh the opponents for two.

Ireland and New Zealand will meet in a Test for the first time in 2026

The other comes with a home Test match against the Black Caps in May, 2026.

Limited overs series include three ODIs against England next September while Australia will tour Ireland in September 2024 for three ODIs and a T20 game.

"The release of the new ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP) marks yet another milestone in the progress Irish cricket has made over recent years," said Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom.

"The quality and the volume of international cricket for Irish fans to enjoy is something previous generations only dreamt about.

"Starting with Bangladesh at home, then heading straight to a Test match against England is a mouth-watering start to the new programme - and all of that following three tours during the early months of the year."

IRELAND MEN'S PLAYING SCHEDULE 2023-2027

Remaining fixtures under the 2018-2023 FTP

2023

January: Zimbabwe v Ireland in Zimbabwe (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

March: Bangladesh v Ireland in Bangladesh (1 Test, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

April: Sri Lanka v Ireland in Sri Lanka (1 Test)

Ireland schedule under the new 2023-2027 FTP

2023

May: Ireland Men v Bangladesh in Ireland (3 ODIs, 4 T20Is)

May: England v Ireland in England (1 Test)

September: England v Ireland Men in England (3 ODIs)

November: Zimbabwe v Ireland in Zimbabwe (1 Test, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

2024

January: Afghanistan v Ireland in India (1 Test, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

May: Ireland v Pakistan in Ireland (3 T20Is)

July: Ireland v South Africa in Ireland (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

August: Ireland v Zimbabwe in Ireland (1 Test, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

September: Ireland v Australia in Ireland (3 ODIs, 1 T20I)

2025

January: Zimbabwe v Ireland in India (2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

June: Ireland v West Indies in Ireland (3 ODIs)

June: Ireland v England in Ireland (3 ODIs)

July: Ireland v Afghanistan in Ireland (1 Test, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

September: Pakistan v Ireland in Pakistan (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

October: Sri Lanka v Ireland in Sri Lanka (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

November: Bangladesh v Ireland in Bangladesh (2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

2026

May: Ireland v New Zealand in Ireland (1 Test)

July: Ireland v South Africa in Ireland (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

August: Ireland v Bangladesh in Ireland (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

August: Ireland v Afghanistan in Ireland (1 Test, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

2027

March: Afghanistan v Ireland in India (1 Test, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)