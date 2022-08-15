Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England and South Africa settled for a draw in July in the Proteas' first Test since 2014

England women will play more Test cricket as part of the International Cricket Council's first-ever women's Future Tours Program (FTP).

The FTP, announced by the ICC on Tuesday, outlines the international cricket calendar.

England, who have only played away Tests against Australia since 2005, will tour India and South Africa in the next two years.

These tours will take place alongside the regular Ashes cycle.

The next away women's Ashes, scheduled for early 2025, will be a standalone series with England men set to travel to Australia the following year.

The introduction of the women's FTP comes after ICC chair Greg Barclay said he did not see women's Tests as "part of the landscape" in the future.

England coach Lisa Keightley, who will leave her role at the end of the summer, called Barclay's comments "disappointing".

Prior to England's Test against South Africa in July, only England, Australia and India had played a women's Test since 2017.

India will be England's first away Test opponents in late 2023, followed by a tour of South Africa in December 2024.

England will also travel to Ireland for three ODIs and three T20s matches in 2024.

ICC general manager of Cricket, Wasim Khan said the announced schedule was a "huge moment for the women's game".

"This FTP not only lends certainty to future cricket tours but also sets the base for a structure that is sure to grow in the coming years," Khan said.