James Anderson is England's leading Test wicket taker with 657 wickets in 172 matches at an average of 26.36

First LV= Insurance Test: England v South Africa Venue: Lord's Dates: 17-21 August Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Test Match Special commentary, text commentary and in-play highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Daily highlights at 19:00 on BBC Four.

England bowler James Anderson says he "does not feel old or that I'm slowing down" as he prepares for his first Test match as a 40-year-old.

Anderson turned 40 at the end of last month and is expected to make his 173rd Test appearance in Wednesday's first Test against South Africa at Lord's.

He took 17 wickets in three Tests against New Zealand and India earlier this summer at an average of 18.29.

"It is just a number next to name, it is not how I feel," said Anderson.

"I don't feel old or that I'm slowing down. I don't have any personal goals I just want to keep enjoying my cricket.

"During the Tests earlier in the summer I felt really invigorated by the way we were asked to bowl as a bowling group. It was a change of mindset. I loved the aggressive nature of it and I'm looking forward to being a part of it."

Anderson also played down concerns about England's aggressive approach under new coach Brendon McCullum after South Africa captain Dean Elgar questioned whether it had longevity and could leave them embarrassed.

"I don't think it has to come unstuck at all," said the Lancashire bowler. "If we keep working harder at what we are doing, we now know we've got the ability to chase anything down.

"If we keep playing that entertaining mindset but also be smart with it as well - so in those periods where we can't go hell for leather with the bat we soak up a bit of pressure and be smart about when we put pressure back on the opposition."