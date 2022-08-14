Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jersey won 10 of their final 11 matches to take the title

Jersey captain Charles Perchard says winning ICC Challenge League B is a "special achievement" for his side.

Defeat by Kenya in their final game meant the islanders tied with Uganda for top spot with 11 wins from 15 games each, but Jersey progressed thanks to a superior run-rate.

The island side now move on to the next stage of qualifying for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

"The boys are very happy with our overall performance," Perchard said.

"We can be very proud of how we've performed over the last couple of months."

The six-team league has been held in three blocks of matches - the first in Oman in 2019 and the last two this summer, in Uganda and Jersey.

Jersey - who lost three of their first four matches in Oman - went on to win their next 10 games to take the title and, with it, move on to the 2023 World Cup Qualifier play-off.

They will meet Canada - who won Challenge League A - and the bottom four sides from World Cup League Two, with the top two countries from the six moving on to the final stage in Zimbabwe next summer.

"To win five from five in Uganda and four from five over here is a special achievement for these players, and we should be very proud of our performance," added Perchard after Sunday's victory.

"The boys are very happy, albeit a little bit sad at today's result."