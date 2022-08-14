Close menu

Cricket World Cup League 2: Scotland beat United Arab Emirates by 86 runs

Scotland wicketkeeper Matthew Cross
Matthew Cross has captained Scotland to consecutive wins in his home city
Cricket World Cup League 2, Aberdeen
Scotland 254-9 (50 overs): Cross 85, MacLeod 77. Raza 2-39
United Arab Emirates 168 (41 overs): Aravind 50. Watt 5-33
Scotland won by 86 runs
A century partnership by Matthew Cross and Calum MacLeod helped Scotland beat the United Arab Emirates by 86 runs in World Cup League 2 in Aberdeen.

Cross, captaining his country in his home city in the absence of Richie Berrington, hit 85 off 92 balls.

MacLeod made 77 in a fourth-wicket stand of 113 as Scotland recovered from 54-3 to post 254-9 from 50 overs.

Having chipped in with a breezy 29, Mark Watt then took 5-33 as the UAE were bowled out for 168 in 41 overs.

In-form MacLeod had hit 117 the previous day at the same venue as Scotland beat the United States by five wickets in the same competition.

