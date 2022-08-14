Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matthew Cross has captained Scotland to consecutive wins in his home city

Cricket World Cup League 2, Aberdeen Scotland 254-9 (50 overs): Cross 85, MacLeod 77. Raza 2-39 United Arab Emirates 168 (41 overs): Aravind 50. Watt 5-33 Scotland won by 86 runs Scorecard

A century partnership by Matthew Cross and Calum MacLeod helped Scotland beat the United Arab Emirates by 86 runs in World Cup League 2 in Aberdeen.

Cross, captaining his country in his home city in the absence of Richie Berrington, hit 85 off 92 balls.

MacLeod made 77 in a fourth-wicket stand of 113 as Scotland recovered from 54-3 to post 254-9 from 50 overs.

Having chipped in with a breezy 29, Mark Watt then took 5-33 as the UAE were bowled out for 168 in 41 overs.

In-form MacLeod had hit 117 the previous day at the same venue as Scotland beat the United States by five wickets in the same competition.