Northern Superchargers superbly defended 127 to win their first game in the women's Hundred and inflict a second successive defeat on London Spirit.

Spirit were going well at 48-0 but Grave Scrivens fell before Australia's Beth Mooney was superbly run out for 30 by compatriot Alyssa Healy, the wicketkeeper gathering the ball and flicking it behind her into the stumps.

Danielle Gibson fell next ball as they Superchargers squeezed the Spirit, with the hosts holding their nerve to win by five runs, despite an unbeaten 39 from 30 balls from Sophie Luff.

Alice Davidson-Richards was the pick of the Superchargers bowlers, taking 2-20 from her 20 balls.

Superchargers made 127-4, with Bess Heath hitting an impressive 34-ball 57. It was a well-paced counter-attacking innings after her side had limped to 37-2 after 40 balls.

She swept brilliantly and shared 70 for the third wicket with South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, who later pulled off a stunning run out from the boundary to dismiss Spirit's Alice Monaghan.

What's next?

The men's Superchargers and Spirit teams face each other at 14:30 BST, with the game live on BBC Two and iPlayer.

The double header between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave also starts with at 14:30 with the women's game, before the men's follows at 18:00.

Superchargers women travel to Birmingham Phoenix in their next game on Friday, looking for their first win, while Spirit women go to Trent Rockets on Saturday.