Olivier made his Test debut in 2017

South Africa seamer Duanne Olivier has been ruled out of the Test series against England through injury.

The 30-year-old has returned home after tearing a hip muscle during the four-day tour match defeat by England Lions in Canterbury which ended on Friday.

South Africa have not yet named a replacement for Olivier, who has taken 59 wickets at an average of 21.93 in 15 Tests.

The first Test of the three-match series begins on Wednesday at Lord's.

"Duanne presented with significant discomfort involving his right hip flexor muscle at the close of play on day three of the four-day tour match," said South Africa team doctor Dr Hashendra Ramjee.

"After clinical assessment, he was referred for an MRI scan which revealed a grade two tear involving the right pectineus muscle."

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman.