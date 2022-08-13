Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Cricket World Cup League 2, Aberdeen USA 295-8 (50 overs): Jones 123*, Modani 52. Watt 2-39 Scotland 301-5 (47.4 overs): MacLeod 117, Wallace 45. Kenjige 2-40 Scotland won by five runs Scorecard

Calum MacLeod hit 117 as Scotland beat the United States by five wickets in their Cricket World Cup League 2 one-day international game in Aberdeen.

Aaron Jones' unbeaten 123 from 87 balls helped the USA post 295-8 from their 50 overs after Scotland had won the toss.

But, although MacLeod fell with 30 still needed, steady scoring by his team-mates helped the Scots over the line.

Opener Craig Wallace made 45, while stand-in captain Matthew Cross hit 40, sharing a stand of 96 with MacLeod.

Scotland had gone into the game second in the table, 10 points behind Oman but with 12 games in hand.

But they had to do without captain Richie Berrington through injury against the side sitting fourth, with Cross deputising as skipper in his home town.