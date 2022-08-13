Close menu

The Hundred: Dawid Malan hits 98 as Trent Rockets chase record total against Manchester Originals

Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Dawid Malan struck a magnificent 98 from 44 balls as Trent Rockets completed the highest run-chase of the men's Hundred to thrash Manchester Originals.

Phil Salt starred with an unbeaten 70 for the Originals as they posted 189-3, the second-highest total scored in the competition.

But Malan, with support from Alex Hales and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, made the chase look effortless as his team reached the total for the loss of just two wickets and with six balls to spare.

Malan's classy innings included nine sixes and followed his unbeaten 88 against Northern Superchargers.

Originals would have been confident at the halfway stage, boosted by Salt's knock and Tristan Stubbs' 27 from just 10 balls.

But those hopes soon diminished when Malan and Hales smashed a partnership of 85 from just 38 balls to set up the chase.

It means the Rockets have won three games from three, while Originals are yet to find their first win.

King takes a hat-trick & Phoenix edge past Fire - women's round-up

In the women's Hundred, Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix started their campaigns with wins over Manchester Originals and Welsh Fire respectively.

Australia leg-spinner Alana King took the first hat-trick in a women's Hundred match as Trent Rockets eased to victory at Old Trafford.

On her debut in the competition, King dismissed Cordelia Griffith, Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross in consecutive deliveries before leaping towards her Rockets team-mates in celebration.

In total the 26-year-old took four wickets for just 15 runs, scored 19 from nine balls with the bat and took a fine diving catch.

In an inspired performance in the field, England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn also took two wickets and a stunning one-handed grab as the Rockets defended 120 by bowling the Originals out for 76 to win by 43 runs.

Meanwhile, in Cardiff, Birmingham Phoenix struck the second-highest total in the women's Hundred, cruising to 161-5 as they beat Welsh Fire by 19 runs at Sophia Gardens.

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry hit 58 off 31 deliveries on her Hundred debut for the Phoenix after New Zealander Sophie Devine had earlier fallen for 48 from 25 balls.

Bowler Claire Nicholas, who finished with figures of 2-26, was a rare bright spark for the Fire who otherwise struggled to limit their free-scoring opponents.

Captain Tammy Beaumont was the lynchpin in the hosts' chase, hitting 39 runs off 35 balls with her side eventually making 142-5.

But when she and Annabel Sutherland (34 off 21) fell in quick succession in the closing stages, there only looked to be one winner, as Georgia Elwiss took 2-29 for the visitors.

It means the Rockets and Phoenix follow the Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave in winning their first match of the women's competition.

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 18:30

    One Day cup is going on for the counties and you are promoting this crap where half the players who should be playing for their counties are dressed up like a packet of crisp trying to make money for faceless franchises. This tournament is yet another example of the ECB trying to kill county cricket and test cricket in particular.

  • Comment posted by Jamie b, today at 18:23

    Malan has played for England in all three formats,and despite having been No.1 rated T20 batsman until fairly recently,he still seems to slip under the radar.He can hold down an end playing traditionally yet accelerate quickly once set,makes him ideal for #3 slot in the Bazball test team.Hes been in the team before and didn't do much wrong,Bairstow was given another chance and look what he did!

  • Comment posted by RichardHead, today at 18:21

    Whilst Malan and Hales slap the ball all around the stadium, Ali and Livingstone look like they have never held a bat in their lives.

    Picking this T20 world cup england team should be a piece of cake right now.

  • Comment posted by Houseington, today at 18:12

    So that’s the my team out

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 18:10

    Loving the 100 both the men's and womens

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 18:01

    A female player gets a hat-trick and then refers to a similarity to Shane Warne (just because it was on the same ground).

    Why is it Ok to compare to men's cricket only when it favours the women ?

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 18:10

      Dave replied:
      It’s not, you compared them yourself a few posts below this

  • Comment posted by RichardHead, today at 18:00

    I could sit in my chair and watch Dawid Malan bat all day, in any format.
    His cover drive is sumptious and his pulls shots over midwicket are also that.
    The T20 world cup is coming up and Smeed, Hales and Malan must start for us.

    Parkinson, Mills and Chris Jordan are surely playing themselves out of contention now. Utter rubbish - all of them.

    • Reply posted by amit, today at 18:28

      amit replied:
      Agreed. Very pleasing on the eye.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 17:58

    We’ll batted Inter

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 17:59

      Dave replied:
      Well even, auto correct

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 17:57

    Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets

    Men's totals
    4s = 24 6s = 24

    Women's totals (with a shorter boundary)
    4s = 18 6s = 3

    Just in case anyone says the quality and entertainment value is equal !

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 18:06

      Dave replied:
      So the entertainment is purely how many times the ball crosses the boundary?

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 17:56

    Que all the " its not proper cricket" comments.

    Frankly if you didn't enjoy that then you are beyond hope.

    Action packed, huge skills, excitement from start to finish.

    • Reply posted by Dougal, today at 18:13

      Dougal replied:
      Excitement? No just waking the ball into the crowd every shot.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 17:56

    Please get Malan in the England squad. He oozes class and can play either destructively or the anchor role. He wasn’t world number one for nothing!

  • Comment posted by Connor McDavid is overrated, today at 17:50

    Alana King is an excellent spinner, world class.

    • Reply posted by Atlantic252, today at 17:55

      Atlantic252 replied:
      That is true.
      The only benefit of 'the hundred' that I can see is the exposure its giving to good women cricketers.

  • Comment posted by Brain, today at 17:47

    I don't understand why Lancashire aka Manchester have Buttler and Salt yet Yorkshire aka Northern don't have Malan, Bairstow and Root playing for them. Franchise cricket is a nonsense. The overseas overpaid journeymen are all performing poorly yet the home based players are performing well.

    • Reply posted by matt1985, today at 17:58

      matt1985 replied:
      Each time is allowed to sign one (in some cases two) centrally contracted test players. Where possible, this should be a local player. The problem for the Northern Superchargers is that they had to choose between Stokes, Bairstow, Root and Malan. They chose Stokes, though he has decided not to play in the competition this year.

  • Comment posted by zlatan_86, today at 17:43

    Is it just me or is Shamsi one of the worst bowlers of international level? So overrated

    • Reply posted by Boycie55, today at 17:54

      Boycie55 replied:
      Yes the hundred have struggled to recruit any proper overseas cricketers. They are mostly retired or fringe.

  • Comment posted by Atlantic252, today at 17:35

    Malan is one of those players that we all seem to feel is, at best, ordinary yet has an exceptional record in short-form white-ball cricket.
    Its a daft competition, but if you're in it you may as well try, and he hit a great knock today for the KP Skips (or whomever they are).

