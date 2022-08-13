Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Australia leg-spinner Alana King took the first hat-trick in a women's Hundred match as Trent Rockets eased past Manchester Originals at Old Trafford.

On her Hundred debut, King dismissed Cordelia Griffith, Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross in consecutive deliveries before leaping towards her Rockets team-mates in celebration.

In total the 26-year-old took four wickets for just 15 runs, scored 19 from nine balls with the bat and took a fine diving catch.

In an inspired performance in the field, England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn also took two wickets and a stunning one-handed grab as the Rockets defended 120 by bowling the Originals out for 76 to win by 43 runs.

They had earlier struggled with the bat and only edged to their total of 119-5 thanks to King's late hitting and 45 not out from 38 balls by Abi Freeborn.

It means the Rockets follow the Oval Invincbles and Southern Brave in winning their first match of the women's competition.

What else happened?

England all-rounder Nat Sciver missed the match because of personal reasons.

The Rockets were 43-4 and 88-5 in their innings before Freeborn's impressive innings took them to a score which had looked below par.

South African Lizelle Lee hit England's Katherine Brunt for six with the first ball of Originals chase, and hit two more fours in the first four balls, but the innings quickly turned sour.

What's next?

Their are three more Hundred matches on Saturday. The Rockets and Originals meet again in the women's competition at 14:30 BST while there is also a double-header between Welsh Fire and Birmingham Phoenix in Cardiff.

The Rockets women play their second match on Monday, away against Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston.

The Originals host Welsh Fire in their next game on Tuesday - the No Balls Podcast derby between Kate Cross and Alex Hartley.