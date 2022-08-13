Last updated on .From the section Cricket

It has been a miserable start to the season at Chester-le-Street

Durham have been deducted two points in the One-Day Cup over repeated disciplinary offences.

The two-point penalty, which comes into immediate effect, cancels out the one win they have managed in four games so far, dropping them to zero points in Group A, joint bottom with Somerset.

The club say they will be appealing to the England and Wales Cricket Board's Cricket Disciplinary Commission.

Durham received seven fixed penalty breaches from June 2021 to June 2022.

They were already under a suspended points deduction after being charged on 25 May for reaching five fixed-penalty breaches during a 12-month period.

A statement said: "The CDC panel invoked the points deduction following a hearing. The suspended sanction imposed on 1 July was for a points deduction of "two points in the Royal London Cup; and/or two points in the Vitality T20 Blast; and/or 16 points in the LV=Insurance County Championship" if the club received two further fixed penalties within 12 months.

"Durham incurred two further fixed penalties after it had initially been charged, but before the suspended sanction was imposed on 1 July.

"A disciplinary panel of the CDC therefore considered the matter and imposed the points deduction in the Royal London Cup.