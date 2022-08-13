Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Simi Singh (right) in action against New Zealand last month

Simi Singh has replaced Andy McBrine in the Ireland squad for the two remaining T20 internationals against Afghanistan at Stormont next week.

Singh's inclusion is the only change in the squad from the opening three games.

Ireland lead the series 2-1 after Afghanistan defeated them by 22 runs at the Belfast venue on Friday.

The Irish selectors had given themselves the option of making changes to the squad following the opening three games.

Craig Young and Conor Olphert were unavailable for selection because of injury.

The sides meet at Stormont on Monday before the series concludes at the same venue on Wednesday.

Ireland men's T20 squad: Balbirnie (capt), Adair, Campher, Delany, Dockrell, Doheny, Hand, Hume, Little, McCarthy, Singh, Stirling, Tector, Tucker