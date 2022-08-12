Last updated on .From the section Cricket

After hitting 146 not out against Durham last Sunday, Stephen Eskinazi followed his career-best 182 against Surrey on Wednesday with a further 135 against Nottinghamshire

Stephen Eskinazi broke a world one-day record as he became the first to hit three consecutive List A 130-plus tons.

In one of three Group A games of more than 600 runs, the Middlesex opener hit 135, backed by Sam Robson's 103, as his side beat Nottinghamshire at Grantham.

Warwickshire just managed to defend their 310-6 against Sussex, while Gloucestershire only just beat Durham in a game of more than 700 runs.

In Group B, 100% Hampshire, Northants and Leicestershire all won.

Hampshire's youngsters helped rescue their side from 58-5 to beat Derbyshire, completing the County Championship-chasing, T20 Blast winners' 21st victory in their past 23 games in all formats, and making them the only side to claim maximum points from their first four group games.

Lancashire, a point behind, and Group A side Warwickshire, who have played a game less than the rest, are both still unbeaten too.

But after losing their opening game, three consecutive victories, all set up by Eskinazi centuries, have taken the north-west Londoners top of their group.

Group A

Middlesex record-breaker Eskinazi's aggregate of 463 from his past three innings is also a world List A record, beating the previous record of 452 by Gerrie Snyman, who made 98, 158 not out and 196 in consecutive innings for Namibia in 2007.

Eskinazi hit 18 fours and a six across the Lincolnshire border, on the Nottinghamshire outground at Grantham, sharing a second-wicket partnership of 234 with fellow centurion Robson, as he made 135 out of his side's 355 against Nottinghamshire, following on from his 146 against Durham and county record 182 against Surrey.

Middlesex lost their last nine wickets in 15 overs as Nottinghamshire fought back through skipper Haseeb Hameed (a List A-best 114) and Ben Slater (90), but the hosts fell short to lose by 27 runs.

The day's biggest run-mountain was at Chester-le-Street, where Durham and Gloucestershire shared 728 of them.

Chris Dent (117) and Australia Test opener Marcus Harris (94) put on a second-wicket stand of 172 as Gloucestershire piled up 367-8 from their 50 overs against Durham - their highest List A score against a fellow county side.

Despite not one of their batters making it to three figures, Durham then remarkably got within six runs, on 361-8.

Paul Coughlin top-scored with 77, but nobody was out for less than 25, as the hosts fell just short, to remain second bottom of the group on two points.

Warwickshire opener Rob Yates made his second - and highest - List A century in the win over Sussex

Rob Yates hit a century as Warwickshire saw it through to win an Edgbaston thriller by just four runs against Sussex, the day's tightest winning margin.

Yates' second List A ton helped the Bears total 314-6, supported by Will Rhodes (76) and Michael Burgess (58).

Cheteshwar Pujara then made 107, backed by Ali Orr's 81 as Sussex fell just short on 306-7.

Group B

Hampshire were indebted to maiden one-day fifties from two locally raised 20-year-olds, Fletcha Middleton and Toby Albert, as they hung to beat Derbyshire by two wickets in a gripping finish.

Derbyshire were rolling along quite nicely on 46-0 until Keith Barker struck twice in the 13th over, trapping Luis Reece, before three balls later having Shan Masood caught behind.

They quickly slipped to 58-4 until Brooke Guest (82) got his side back on course, largely in a 101-run stand with Anuj Dal (42), before key late runs too from Alex Hughes (31).

Hampshire then buckled themselves in reply, as they collapsed to 58-5, engineered by four wickets from Ben Aitchison.

But Albert (84 not out) and Middleton (64) put on 64 for the sixth wicket before Barker and Scott Currie weighed in with key runs to see Hampshire home for a fourth consecutive group win - and 13th on the spin in total - with 11 balls in hand.

"We just keep finding ways to win," said Albert. "Someone always stands up. It was nipping around a bit at the top of the innings, and it was definitely difficult, but it got a lot easier the longer you batted."

"That was definitely one that got away," said Derbyshire seamer Aitchison.

Ricardo Vasconcelos ended a poor run with his second List A century for Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire secured the easiest win of the day as they beat 2021 winners Glamorgan at Wantage Road with more than 14 overs to spare.

After Glamorgan had recovered from 22-4 after six overs, Saif Zaib then took a List A best 4-23, including the key wicket of opener David Lloyd for 65, as the visitors were bowled out in the 48th over for 221.

Former Northants skipper Ricardo Vasconcelos (104 in 105 balls) and Emilo Gay (81) then shared an opening stand of 188.

Glamorgan skipper Kiran Carlson took four quick wickets for just six runs in the space of 15 balls, but Rob Keogh and Lewis McManus saw their side to 225-4, to win by six wickets in 35.5 overs.

"It's been a long season," said Vasconcelos. "It's been tough for me personally. But I knew I had the full backing of the changing room and the coaches and it was going to come eventually.

"I'd say it was more mental. I had a bit of a tough time of it with the whole captaincy thing. I felt like I was batting fairly well. I was still playing some good shots. I was just managing to get myself out."

Louis Kimber's maiden List A century helped Leicestershire make it three wins in four games at the expense of a Somerset side who have, like Worcestershire, now lost all their first four.

Kimber, who last month scored his maiden first-class century, hit four sixes in his 102, backed by 70 from Harry Swindells as Leicestershire were bowled out for 269.

South Africa internationals Beuran Hendricks and Wiaan Mulder then picked up three wickets apiece as Somerset subsided to 225, to lose by 45 runs.

