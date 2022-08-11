Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Baker has taken 35 wickets in 15 first-class matches for Worcestershire

Worcestershire's Josh Baker and Charlie Morris will both miss the rest of the season because of back and knee injuries respectively.

Slow left-arm spinner Baker, 19, has suffered a "stress reaction" external-link to the lower back problem that has kept him out since the start of August.

Experienced seamer Morris, 30, has not played for a month due to a knee problem that now requires surgery.

Batter Kashif Ali will also be out for up to six weeks with a broken thumb.

Kashif, whose impressive form during the T20 Blast earned him a two-year contract, hit 114 on his List A debut against Kent but hurt his thumb in the field in Wednesday's One-Day Cup defeat by Lancashire.

The loss of Baker and Morris, who are both contracted until the end of next summer, leaves the Pears' thinning bowling options further depleted.

With no frontline slow bowler, the club will now rely on the part-time spin of Jake Libby, Taylor Cornall and Azhar Ali, while academy prospect and Scotland Under-19 spinner Olly Davidson has recently signed a one-month rookie contract.

With Warwickshire-bound all-rounder Ed Barnard only able to play as a batter because of a finger injury, and left-arm seamer Ben Gibbon struggling with a knee problem, Worcestershire went into this week's match at Old Trafford with only three senior bowlers - after handing a debut to rookie all-rounder Reeve Evitts.

In a boost to the bowling stocks at New Road, paceman Josh Tongue is "progressing well" in his comeback from a shoulder injury.

The injury-hit 24-year-old is expected to continue building his fitness playing for his club in the Birmingham Premier League, after more than a year out of action.