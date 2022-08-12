Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Marchant de Lange is aiming to switch from being an overseas player to domestic status

Fast bowler Marchant de Lange will leave Somerset at the end of the season to join Gloucestershire on a three-year deal.

Former Glamorgan seamer De Lange, 31, has taken 61 wickets for Somerset since joining the club in 2021.

The ex-South Africa international is hoping to qualify as an English domestic player before the 2023 season.

"I'm eager to get going," said De Lange. "It's a fresh start for me at a new club, which is very exciting."

"I want to help Gloucestershire challenge for silverware and I also want to pass on advice and help the young players who are coming through the ranks."

Seven of De Lange's 26 international wickets came on his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2011, although he has not played for his country since 2016.

The 6ft 7in (2.01m) paceman has a total of 339 first-class wickets and holds the record for the fastest red-ball century for Glamorgan, passing 100 in 62 balls on his way to a career-best 113 against Northamptonshire in 2020.

"I feel Marchant will add a point of difference with his extreme pace and career record of taking a high volume of wickets," said Steve Snell, Gloucestershire's performance director.

"Marchant will add significant firepower to our squad with the ball and I believe he will be a figure of positive influence in and around the dressing room.

"Marchant has a high level of experience of cricket around the world, in all formats.

"During our negotiations with him, it was clear that he's very motivated towards further successes on the field."