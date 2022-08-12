Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Adam Lyth has take 25 wickets in T20 matches

Yorkshire batter Adam Lyth has been suspended from bowling by the ECB after an independent assessment of his action.

Lyth was reported by the umpires after his side's T20 Blast semi-final defeat by Lancashire at Edgbaston.

It was subsequently found that his action exceeded the 15 degree threshold as defined in the regulations.

He is now unable to bowl until he has passed an independent re-assessment of his action.