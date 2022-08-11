"Women make Hundred whole again with welcome return"

Close menu

The Hundred: Oval Invincibles & Northern Superchargers mark welcome women's return

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at The Oval

Last updated on .From the section The Hundredcomments37

It would insult your intelligence not to acknowledge the divisive nature of The Hundred.

The row over its very existence and whether it will be the saviour or death of English cricket polarises opinion like the blue-white Twitter dress, Marmite and the end of the latest Bond film (blue, yes to Marmite, good film with a bad ending).

The division and debate is somewhat sexist, concerning only the men's version of The Hundred. Few can argue the inaugural edition of the women's tournament was anything other than a huge success.

Which is probably why the first week of this year's Hundred has seemed lacklustre, after the women's entrance was delayed because of the Commonwealth Games T20 competition.

There have been moments of excellent cricket from the men, not least Will Smeed's history-making century, but not many tight finishes.

Grounds have been busy, rather than full. In terms of making an impact on the public consciousness, The Hundred has battled against the Commonwealths and the start of the new Premier League season.

Some of the reasons for the extra oomph brought by the women are obvious. A double-header is more of a day out for the crowd, giving extra time to get into the action and ramp up the atmosphere. Two games gives twice the chance of a thrilling conclusion.

Other reasons are more subtle. Compared to what else is on offer across the world, the women's Hundred is fresher and of a higher standard than any of its competitors, which really only includes Australia's Big Bash League.

In men's cricket, The Hundred is part of a packed and growing franchise market, where players trot around the globe and simply change the shirt they are playing in.

Apart from the withdrawal of Australia captain Meg Lanning, the women's tournament has the absolute cream of overseas talent. Kane Richardson, Hilton Cartwright and David Wiese are talented cricketers, but probably not the men the organisers had in mind when The Hundred was launched.

On top of that, the female stars are less likely to shuffle in and out of the tournament like their male counterparts, whose comings and going are hard to follow. Rashid Khan played one game for Trent Rockets before heading off for international duty.

So, when the women finally made their entry to the 2022 Hundred on a sun-kissed afternoon at The Oval on Thursday, it was a very welcome return.

The double header between the Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers also served as an interesting experiment, with the women going on second after the men - headlining a day at The Hundred for the first time.

It feels slightly skinny that this will be the only time this summer the women are afforded such a privilege.

There are arguments for each scenario. If we are to imagine the men's game will draw a bigger crowd, is it better for the women to play first, when spectators are coming in, rather than second, when they are leaving?

The venue would have to be correctly chosen, too. The London grounds are probably a better fit than somewhere like Southampton, which is notoriously difficult to get to and from, therefore tempting those who want to leave early in order to beat the traffic.

To the naked eye, the Oval crowd held pretty firm for the start of the women's game, before thinning out as the night wore on. Organisers said there were 21,339 inside for the men's game and between 15,000 and 16,000 for the women's.

Those that stayed did not see a classic contest, but a supreme demonstration of why the Invincibles, the defending champions, will once again be the team to beat.

The home side thoroughly outplayed the Superchargers, whose total of 143-5 was bettered just five times in last year's tournament, only to be overhauled with 16 balls and nine wickets to spare by the Invincibles.

The chase was led by former Supercharger Lauren Winfield-Hill, playing with a smile on a face after a difficult year which saw her dropped by England during the World Cup.

Her unbeaten 74 was supported by Suzie Bates' 46, but the real pyrotechnics came from rising star Alice Capsey, celebrating her 18th birthday with 21 from seven balls.

Inspirational captain Dane van Niekerk was not needed to bat, while the Invincibles still have ferocious all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, missing out through illness, to come in.

They will face sterner tests than the Superchargers, who have invested in marquee overseas batters Alyssa Healy, Laura Wolvaardt and Jemimah Rodrigues, yet look light on bowling. They let themselves down with dropped catches, too.

On the day The Hundred became whole once more, it was the men who provided the greater drama, with the Curran brothers inspiring a thrilling Invincibles run-chase.

However, the remaining six rounds of matches will be all the richer for the presence of the women.

Here come the girls.

Comments

Join the conversation

39 comments

  • Comment posted by RatFace, today at 22:16

    Is this title a crossword clue?

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 22:14

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 22:11

    Thoroughly enjoyed the match, and will be closely following the men's & women's competitions over the next few weeks. However, can we please ease up on the 'girl power' attitude surrounding all of your coverage of women's sport: they are professional athletes on their own merits, they don't need to be placed on a pedestal simply by virtue of their gender. Women play sport - get over it.

  • Comment posted by pistol, today at 22:11

    The 100, made up teams that 99% have no emotional connection to, but the BBC and its pundits try and tell us it is the greatest thing going, sport is only great if you connect to the teams you are watching, it takes it to another level, the 100 is a glorified exhibition game which was ill thought out and just means more meaningless games rammed into the season, no wonder big names wont play in it.

  • Comment posted by ar2812, today at 22:11

    Why is there still no acknowledgement that a massively-marketed, properly packaged, free-to-air women's t20 competition would have given all the same positives without creating any of the division?

  • Comment posted by Owls49, today at 22:10

    BBC has seriously and completely gone over the top covering this hundred nonsense, bish bash stuff.which will ruin the game, art, and artistry of cricket.
    Shameful.

  • Comment posted by modharry, today at 22:10

    Give it a rest BBC with this Hundred thing it has been announced that there will be no Test Cricket in August next year because of this Hundred. No greater degree of self harm can have ever been done by a sporting body. It will have to be reversed August without a Test Match in England is nuts.

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 22:10

    "Women make Hundred whole again with welcome return"
    BBC isn't this an opinion? Not very impartial of you. Tbc I think its great women's sport is getting pulicity but I think no return to the hundred is ever welcome

  • Comment posted by Fantomas, today at 22:09

    Capsey's leg, ouch! Amazing effort to carry on and see her team through for the win, Winfield-Hill was excellent along with Bates. Great game.

  • Comment posted by DaveG, today at 22:07

    If it wasn't for the Beeb touting it on its cricket page, and sometimes on the TV , myself and probably many others wouldn't know ( or care) about this competition. It really is a big non event to the majority of sport lovers IMO

  • Comment posted by Arse, today at 22:06

    Really? So now we have twice as much childish nonsense available for the BBC to ludicrously overhype.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 22:06

    Not my kinda format but am all for Womens cricket in general. Good luck gals!

  • Comment posted by Chilli , today at 22:06

    Alice Capsey & Jemimah Rodrigues are highly talented cricketers who hopefully will fulfill their potential and benefit cricket increasing participation and engagement. It is a great pity that many on the HYS are so wrapped up in their own personal agenda`s that they cannot recognise this.

  • Comment posted by Blackdawg, today at 22:02

    “Here comes the girls”. Good grief BBC….give it a rest. Like to see one of these “girls” play a fired up Curtly Ambrose in his pomp! Night and day

    • Reply posted by Fantomas, today at 22:05

      Fantomas replied:
      What a brainless comment. Maybe you'd like to watch Mike Tyson v Nicola Adams too?

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 22:01

    Not cricket. The 100 is a variation of baseball. Destroying test cricket by producing a generation of sloggers.

    • Reply posted by Chilli , today at 22:08

      Chilli replied:
      It is not destroying test cricket.

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 22:01

    You know this divisive competition is far better suited for the ladies. Why? Well they did away with the successful Women's T20 to accommodate this when they could just as easily made a Women's Blast played on the same day as the men's in the summer holidays. They didn't because it was Tom Harrison's pet project. Keep it for the girls and dump the men's. The Blast is enough.

    • Reply posted by Hello Sunshine , today at 22:06

      Hello Sunshine replied:
      totally agree! Well said.
      Blast is more than adequate for the men
      then use this "format" (used loosely) for the women to encourage young girls to get invovled

  • Comment posted by vica, today at 22:00

    Men or women, I couldn't give a flying fornication about the fabricated 100.

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 22:03

      Leanne replied:
      "I couldn't give a flying fornication about the fabricated 100."

      Clearly you do care about the 100 though, after clicking on the article and taking the time to post a comment about it :)

  • Comment posted by overthehill, today at 21:56

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by bandage boy, today at 22:00

      bandage boy replied:
      The only devisive thing is people like you

  • Comment posted by Woke is broke, today at 21:52

    The first Test v SA starts in less than a week. There is currently a warm up game between SA and the English Lions but it's not mentioned anywhere on the BBC's Cricket page, there's just one article after another on this tosh.

    • Reply posted by Wee Brian, today at 22:00

      Wee Brian replied:
      The full scorecard for the SA Lions match is on the cricket page if you care to look.

  • Comment posted by Heavy Hitters, today at 21:47

    What about a mixed OI team?

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 21:56

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      Hmm...I almost replied but can't quite tell if you're serious 🤨

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport