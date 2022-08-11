Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gloucestershire batter Cockbain made his debut in 2011 a year after joining the club

Gloucestershire batter Ian Cockbain will leave the club after 12 years at the end of this season.

The 35-year-old joined Gloucestershire in 2010 and has since made 267 appearances across all formats, scoring 7,787 runs.

Cockbain also holds the club record for the most T20 appearances, with 19 fifties and one century among the 3,470 runs he amassed.

The right-handed batter said he was excited to start a "new chapter".

"The last 12 years have been such a huge part of my life, from being given the opportunity to play professional cricket to now having my family in Bristol," Cockbain said.

"I have loved every second of representing Gloucestershire and it is sad that I won't be able to pull on the shirt again. Having said that, I am extremely excited to be starting a new chapter in my career."

Liverpudlian Cockbain has regularly spent his winters playing club cricket in Australia and enjoyed his first taste of franchise cricket in their Big Bash League this January and the Pakistan Super League a month later.