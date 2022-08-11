Somerset batter James Hildreth has made more first-class appearances for the club than any other player

Somerset batter James Hildreth is to retire at the end of this season after 20 years with the club.

He made his first-class debut in 2003 and has made more appearances than any other Somerset player.

Hildreth has amassed 28,000 runs and 56 centuries in 715 matches across all formats of the game.

The right-hander, 37, is Somerset's all-time leading run-scorer in T20 cricket and their third-highest in first-class cricket.

"It feels like the right time to start a new chapter in my life and I'm excited about what the future holds," Hildreth said.

"I left school at 18 and have spent the last 20 years with the club. It's been my life and I've loved every minute of it.

"The club and cricket as a whole has given myself and my family so much over the last 20 years, and I've got nothing but fondness and love for the club and that will continue for the rest of my life.

"I'm looking forward to being a Somerset supporter and to coming down to watch the guys with my family and my children."

Hildreth scored the winning runs when Somerset won their last two trophies, the Twenty20 Cup in 2005 and the One-Day Cup in 2019.

He was granted a testimonial year in 2017 with only Marcus Trescothick, Harold Gimblett and Viv Richards scoring more first-class hundreds for Somerset.

Somerset director of cricket, Andy Hurry, said Hildreth would "go down in history as one of the best players" to ever represent the club.

"His stats speak for themselves, but his contribution to Somerset cricket has been so much more than that," Hurry said.

"During his time at the club he has proved himself to be the model professional and he is the perfect role model for any aspiring player.

"The way that he has conducted himself both on and off the field has been exemplary, and as such he has become one of the most respected players within the domestic game over the last 20 years."