Aberdeen-born Matthew Cross led the Scotland team for the first time in his hometown

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Mannofield Park, Aberdeen Scotland 262 all out (48.5 overs) United Arab Emirates 198 all out (41.5 overs) Scotland win by 64 runs Scorecard

Scotland cruised to a World Cup League 2 victory after beating United Arab Emirates by 64 runs at Mannofield Park.

Led by Matthew Cross for the first time in his Aberdeen hometown with Richie Berrington injured, Scotland posted 262 all out from 48.5 overs.

Calum MacLeod scored 76 from 88 balls, including seven fours, while Michael Leask hit a fine 39 from 25.

The UAE were dismissed for 198 in reply, with Rohan Mustafa top-scoring with an unbeaten 65.

Having won the toss and decided to bat, Kyle Coetzer struck four boundaries from the first four balls to get Scotland off to a positive start.

He made 23 and Craig Wallace chipped in with 35 to set up the platform for MacLeod and Leask to shine.

MacLeod then took three catches and Mark Watt claimed two wickets in two balls in the 33rd over as the UAE struggled in their response.

Watt finished with figures of 4-30 and Chris Sole 3-39 as only Mustafa looked comfortable.

Scotland welcome the United States at the same venue on Saturday.