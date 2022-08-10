Close menu

The Hundred: Will Smeed hits competition's first century for Birmingham Phoenix

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section The Hundredcomments127

Will Smeed made history by becoming the first player to hit a century in The Hundred after smashing a blistering unbeaten 101 for Birmingham Phoenix against Southern Brave at Edgbaston.

The 20-year-old's sparkling innings came from just 50 balls, featuring eight fours and six sixes.

The previous record score in the men's Hundred was 92 set by Smeed's team-mate Liam Livingstone in 2021.

Smeed's effort helped the Phoenix score 176 runs from 100 balls - the highest score in this year's Hundred so far.

With a packed Edgbaston bathed in sunshine, Smeed needed one run to reach the historic milestone with just two balls remaining.

In the end he managed to scramble two runs off the penultimate delivery to send the crowd wild, with the Somerset batter removing his helmet and raising his bat into the air to take in the delirious applause.

Story of the innings

Smeed's extraordinary knock was the perfect blend of power hitting, innovative strokeplay, perfectly-timed acceleration and high-class technique.

After clipping George Garton off his pads for four with the first ball of the match, Smeed played second fiddle to fellow opener Chris Benjamin and the vastly experienced Moeen Ali in the opening stages.

When both players departed for 17 it brought Livingstone to the crease and there was an expectation the England batter would soon be crunching the ball around Edgbaston.

Instead it was Smeed who stepped up, the youngster nonchalantly smashing James Fuller for consecutive fours. He then reached his half-century off just 25 balls with a huge six, getting down on one knee to smack a Jake Lintott delivery over the fence.

All Livingstone needed to do at the other end was stand and admire.

As Smeed smashed it around all parts, thoughts began to turn towards the elusive three figures - but would he have time?

We knew it was possible. West Indies legend Chris Gayle took just 8.5 overs (53 balls) to hit the quickest 100 in men's T20 cricket, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL in 2013.

But according to statistician Andrew Samson a player reaches a century in 16.4 overs (100 balls) roughly once in every 50 men's T20 matches, so it is hardly a common occurrence.

With 10 balls remaining Smeed was on 83. A single and a streaky four moved him to 88, before another huge six brought up 94 and a new tournament-record score.

Another single moved him to 95, a thick edge brought four and edged him to 99 not out.

Edgbaston was on tenterhooks.

The record-breaking moment was not the cleanest shot Smeed will ever hit, and was helped by a mis-field, but no-one in the crowd cared as they erupted in celebration.

Who is Will Smeed?

It was clear from a young age that Will Smeed was destined to be a high achiever.

At school, as well as playing cricket, he played rugby, football, hockey, tennis and the hurdles. He achieved A* in maths, further maths, chemistry and physics A Level, and is currently part way through an undergraduate Open University degree in maths and economics.

He gave a hint as to his precocious sporting talent on a wider stage when he hit 82 off 49 balls in only his second professional game for Somerset aged just 18 against Gloucestershire in the 2020 T20 Blast.

The following year he became one of the breakout stars of the inaugural Hundred. The youngest player in the 2021 competition, aged just 19, Smeed only came in as an injury replacement but made made the most of the opportunity, hitting three sixes in a 13-ball 36 on his debut against the Trent Rockets, ending the tournament tournament with 166 runs at a strike-rate of 172.91.

England are certainly aware of his talents and he was called up to the Lions squad at the aged of just 17 for a tour of Bangladesh in 2019. Over the winter, he played for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League.

He has continued on a rapid upward trajectory since, and his latest record-breaking antics may means the shouts for a call-up to the senior England squad become too loud to ignore.

He has, however, never played a first-class match and only has one 50-over match to his name - a very modern cricketer who appears, for now at least, to specialise in the shortest formats.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

128 comments

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 20:10

    I’m sorry, I am a cricket nut and really trying to get into The Hundred but I just don’t care.

    Oh and by the way, the stands are far from packed. There are white seats everywhere and they have sheeting covering swathes of the upper tier to hide empty stands.

    • Reply posted by Wine downing tory hypocrites, today at 20:12

      Wine downing tory hypocrites replied:
      it was fancy dress night.

      people went as empty seats.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 20:15

    When you say 'packed Edgbaston', how do you account for the rows of empty seats you can see in the background of that highlights reel?

    • Reply posted by Wine downing tory hypocrites, today at 20:33

      Wine downing tory hypocrites replied:
      bbc lies. just lies.

  • Comment posted by glynn burgess, today at 20:28

    Just imagine what would happen to the Blast with even half the advertising budget of the dreaded 💯

  • Comment posted by glynn burgess, today at 20:12

    Why do I get the feeling that if either team never played again, no one would either notice or care

    • Reply posted by daveyh, today at 21:16

      daveyh replied:
      Bit like Durham, Derbys and Leicestershire then

  • Comment posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 20:05

    No matter what the format, a 100 in 50 balls is nothing to be sneezed at.

    Get Smeed in the white-ball sides for Roy.

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 20:09

      dunc brownley replied:
      As you post yes not to be sneezed at in any form and still have to do the business out in the middle and fair play to him.

      Just the bandwagon the H PR Staff were waiting.

  • Comment posted by hunkyteddy, today at 20:34

    150 for Ben Green for Somerset today. He will be next to go to the Hundred. Shame it means the Royal London Cup is now a seconds tournament

    • Reply posted by FoxBS3, today at 20:54

      FoxBS3 replied:
      And barely that.

  • Comment posted by The voice of reason, today at 20:05

    I thought the BBC had stopped doing HYS on the Hundred for obvious reasons!

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 20:08

      dunc brownley replied:
      PR Guru now woke up. 😁

  • Comment posted by glynn burgess, today at 20:08

    Summer hols, glorious weather, cheap/?free tickets, mammoth advertising budget, no other full strength domestic cricket on - and they still can't sell out!

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 20:10

      Andrew replied:
      Or even close to it. Huge number of empty seats.

  • Comment posted by FoxBS3, today at 20:53

    Shame this might overshadow Ben Green’s 157 for Will’s county Somerset today, 12 sixes and 10 fours off 80-odd balls, pulling Somerset from 120-5 to 333 chasing 343, ten needed from five.. till he holed out. One of the greatest one-day innings Taunton’s seen, on the same day as this from Will Smeed. Great batting all round.

    • Reply posted by mrcollins, today at 20:56

      mrcollins replied:
      Innings like that might earn him a contract next year. It’s good that we finally have a higher (competitive, as opposed the lions) standard between county cricket and internationals.

      Let’s just hope that we are successful bringing in new audiences, or it might be moot in a decade or so.

  • Comment posted by celticfringe, today at 20:18

    Is this hogwash STILL going on?

    • Reply posted by jamiewalton76, today at 21:17

      jamiewalton76 replied:
      If you read the article then you know it is, and if you don't like the 100 then don't read the article. Save your time for the stuff that you're interested in. Simple really

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 20:17

    Smeed is a young white ball talent and scoring a hundred is always an achievement even if it is in the much-derided Hundred. Great success may await in proper cricket if he can continue to develop.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:25

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The Hundred is a great competition at developing young players

  • Comment posted by cuddle monster, today at 20:41

    Iong, hot, sunny days. In a week we play South Africa, in the 1st test and we prepare by playing rounders, bonkers, madness.

    • Reply posted by Albanians are not refugees, today at 20:47

      Albanians are not refugees replied:
      and at the same time we help SA warm up by playing a Lion's team.

  • Comment posted by Albanians are not refugees, today at 20:37

    Many true cricket fans have a problem identifying with teams in the 100. Who do you support when both teams have 3 or 4 players from your County?

    • Reply posted by WashingtonRed, today at 20:46

      WashingtonRed replied:
      I like not being limited to supporting my usual teams (Somerset and Lancashire), and can find something of interest in any game.

  • Comment posted by Albanians are not refugees, today at 20:22

    Where's the report on SA v England Lions? You have to scroll right to the bottom of the page to see the score.

    • Reply posted by jakarta2019, today at 20:38

      jakarta2019 replied:
      Is your thumb ok after such a journey?

  • Comment posted by dave61, today at 20:42

    Not even the best innings by a Somerset player today-Ben Greens' 157 against Durham. But Smeed is an awesome prospect already.

    • Reply posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 20:54

      Knowledgeable Fan replied:
      Yes, excellent innings by Green today. Unlucky to be on the losing side after a knock like that.

  • Comment posted by SCJ, today at 21:18

    If the BBC had wanted thrilling proper cricket they could have covered Hampshire v Northants on the Isle of Wight yesterday - proper county teams, a proper game, actual cricket and no stupid gimmicks to keep people awake

    • Reply posted by Dougal, today at 21:20

      Dougal replied:
      I watched some of it and gave up. Tonight was much more exciting tbqhwy.

  • Comment posted by Zumerset, today at 20:08

    Smeedmeister General comes of age.

    Played son.

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 20:15

      dunc brownley replied:
      Wonder if that northern white rose team will come snooping to entice him away .. sure Cornish will have something to say on this.

      Fair play to the lad as a post says already still have to go out and do the stuff.

  • Comment posted by cut away cut away 44, today at 20:04

    I think he should get in the t20 team ahead of Roy 100%

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 20:12

      dunc brownley replied:
      They do say the H is a practice or run out for the T20 players to make their cases for selection or keep themselves in fine tune.

      Was touted last year too for being sort of the White ball set up.

  • Comment posted by Arlington Advocate, today at 21:22

    Historic...first ever. C'mon. it's the second bloody year of the thing.

    • Reply posted by bonzodoodog, today at 21:28

      bonzodoodog replied:
      Gimicky Rubbish
      Bin it Soon as

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 21:12

    To be fair, it looks like a fun night out with the kids, with affordable tickets. Junk food sponsorship is highly appropriate. This is malnutritious sugar-rush junk sport of the worst kind. All we're really missing are celebrity team-members and a cartoon duck.

    • Reply posted by SCJ, today at 21:16

      SCJ replied:
      Don't give 'em ideas

Top Stories

Cricket on the BBC

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport