Somerset will be without fast-bowler Peter Siddle for the "next few fixtures" due to a back injury.

The former Australia international joined Somerset at the start of the season on a deal until the end of August as an overseas player.

The 37-year-old right-arm seamer won the last of his 67 Test caps in September 2019.

He has played in eight out of 10 of Somerset's County Championship matches, taking 27 wickets.

Siddle took another 17 wickets during their T20 Blast campaign and last played in the One-Day Cup defeat by Gloucestershire on Sunday.

"Peter has been managing a lower back complaint over the past few weeks with no significant improvement," said Somerset's head of science and medicine, Jamie Thorpe.

"We now feel that it is appropriate for him to undertake a scan in order for us to obtain complete clarity of the complaint and to ensure that we can put in place an appropriate management plan."