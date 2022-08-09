Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Harry Finch was released by Sussex at the end of the 2020 season

Kent have re-signed batter Harry Finch for the remainder of this season's One-Day Cup.

The 27-year-old joined Kent in July 2021, when the club had a number of players in isolation due to Covid-19.

He began his career with Sussex and scored a century against his former side in the County Championship last summer.

The right-handed batter then made eight appearances during last their One-Day Cup campaign, scoring 152 runs.

Finch comes into the squad as injury cover, with Kent all-rounders George Linde, Darren Stevens and Grant Stewart all unavailable.