Harry Finch: Batter rejoins Kent for Royal London Cup campaign
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Kent have re-signed batter Harry Finch for the remainder of this season's One-Day Cup.
The 27-year-old joined Kent in July 2021, when the club had a number of players in isolation due to Covid-19.
He began his career with Sussex and scored a century against his former side in the County Championship last summer.
The right-handed batter then made eight appearances during last their One-Day Cup campaign, scoring 152 runs.
Finch comes into the squad as injury cover, with Kent all-rounders George Linde, Darren Stevens and Grant Stewart all unavailable.
