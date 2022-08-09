Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

When someone hits the second-highest score of the men's Hundred, you probably would not expect for it to be described as "sliding under the radar".

But that is exactly how Dawid Malan's sublime 88 not out from just 49 balls felt.

There were three sixes, a combination of exquisite timing and brutal power. But at no point did he look to be putting in that much effort, such was his class.

He was dropped and there were a couple of streaky shots, but he made the chances count.

"He doesn't hit those big bombs, those big sixes," said England bowler Chris Woakes on BBC Two. "He just builds really nicely."

Malan's England team-mate Adil Rashid may disagree on that one.

"He gave me the look of death there!" Malan joked after help completing Rockets' run chase of 153 with six balls to spare.

Malan was referring to a monster six that he pummelled into the stands off the leg-spinner's bowling.

Malan has been the world's number one ranked T20 batter, and has had success in Test cricket, but his place in the England line-up has never quite felt secure around the big-hitting of some of his counterparts.

Against Northern Superchargers, though, he led Trent Rockets to their second dominant victory of the competition and England bowler Mark Wood labelled them "the team to beat".

"He [Malan] just seems to score and score and score without you really noticing. He hits the ball harder than you think," Wood added.

The combination of Malan and Alex Hales, the former England opener, at the top of the order is one that will keep opposition bowlers up at night in sweats.

They smashed 86 together and Northern Superchargers had no answers, despite boasting an experienced bowling line-up.

Such is the Rockets' power that they did not require Joe Root, arguably England's greatest ever batter, to help them out in the run chase.

Those are promising signs for when Root leaves the competition after three games for England Test duty next week.

"Hales and Malan hit the ball in very different areas," said Root. "We all know how dangerous Alex Hales can be and it's great to see them both in this form."

Rockets pack some punches in the bowling department, too.

South African Tabraiz Shamsi is ranked second-best in the world in T20, and they also have number three in their ranks in Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

And based on tonight's showing, few would bet against Trent Rockets continuing on this winning run for a while yet.