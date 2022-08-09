Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Hampshire paceman Scott Currie took three wickets before Jack Campbell's late burst

T20 Blast winners Hampshire maintained their 100% record in the One-Day Cup as they snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Northants in a dramatic finale on the Isle of Wight.

Chasing Hampshire's total of 199 all out, Northants lost their last five wickets for 11 runs, three of them to young left-arm paceman Jack Campbell.

From 177-5, they collapsed to 188 all out to lose a thriller by 11 runs.

With only 23 needed in the 35th over, Rob Keogh's departure for 74 was key.

After opting to bat in the first List A game to be held at the Newclose Ground in Newport, Hampshire were quickly in trouble when they lost both openers Nye Donald and Nick Gubbins in the first three overs.

But, fresh from his match-winning 181 against Kent on Monday, teenager Tom Prest led his side's revival with 51 off 55 balls, aided by important knocks from Keith Barker (38) and 20-year-old Fletcha Middleton (35).

Rob Keogh's 74 makes him the top scorer in List A cricket on the Isle of Wight

Former Warwickshire all-rounder Barker was making his white-ball debut for Hampshire following Ian Holland's call-up by the USA external-link .

In his first one-day game since June 2018, he then struck quickly in reply, trapping Ricardo Vasconcelos with his second ball, while skipper Will Young also followed cheaply.

Despite being without Sunday's centurion Saif Zaib external-link following his call-up for Hundred duty with the Northern Superchargers, Northants recovered to take control through Keogh and Gus Miller (31).

But, when Keogh holed out to Felix Organ off Scott Currie, Campbell struck three times in 13 balls, removing Nathan Buck and Ben Sanderson, caught behind, in successive balls before bowling James Sales, the last main scalp, in his next over - and just five balls later John Turner completed the job with the final wicket of Jack White.

