Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Arlene Kelly becomes the 21st woman to be offered a full-time contract with Ireland in 2022

Ireland have been forced into two changes for the upcoming women's one-day international series in the Netherlands.

Ava Canning and Jane Maguire have been forced to withdraw from the squad due to injuries sustained in the past week.

Louise Little and Kate McEvoy have been drafted into the squad.

Elsewhere, Cricket Ireland has announced that Arlene Kelly has been offered a full-time contract until February 2024.

Kelly, 28, has nine caps since making her Irish international debut in June 2022 against South Africa and she becomes the 21st contracted cricketer in the women's senior squad in 2022.

For the three-game ODI series with the Netherlands, which takes place from 22-26 August, 19-year-old Little returns to the squad for the first time since the T20 World Cup qualifiers in 2021 while McEvoy, 20, is in line to make her international debut if selected.

Ireland squad

Laura Delany (capt), Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Mary Waldron

Fixtures

Monday, 22 August: Netherlands Women v Ireland Women, 1st ODI (VRA Amstelveen)

Wednesday, 24 August: Netherlands Women v Ireland Women, 2nd ODI (VRA Amstelveen)

Friday, 26 August: Netherlands Women v Ireland Women, 3rd ODI (VCC Voorburg)