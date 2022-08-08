Asa Tribe (right) also impressed in Jersey's T20 World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe last month

Asa Tribe's maiden international century helped Jersey beat bottom side Bermuda by 206 runs to move up to second place in ICC Challenge League B.

Jersey put Bermuda's attack to the sword as 18-year-old Tribe's 101 - in just his second List A match - and Josh Lawrenson's 75 helped them reach 381-5.

In reply Bermuda could only manage 175-9 at Grainville.

Jersey face group leaders Hong Kong on Wednesday in a game that could prove crucial in who wins the title.

Hong Kong are a point clear of Jersey, with the winners of the six-team league progressing to the next stage of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.

Five Jersey batters hit half-centuries at Grainville - openers Harrison Carlyon and Nick Greenwood put on 136 for the first wicket - Carlyon hitting 12 fours in a 53-ball 72, while Greenwood struck eight boundaries in his 64, off 62 balls, before both fell within two overs as Jersey slipped to 145-2 off 20 overs.

Tribe and Lawrenson then came together for an excellent 155-run third wicket stand before the latter was caught for 75.

Tribe's century came off 85 balls as he went on to hit nine fours and a six in his 87-ball 101, before Bermuda skipper Kemau Leverock trapped him lbw with the first ball of the final over.

Jonty Jenner was bowled by Leverock for 49 three balls later as he tried a reverse sweep for his half-century - the former Sussex youngster hit three sixes and two fours in his 23-ball knock.

In reply Jersey reduced Bermuda - who qualified for the 2007 Cricket World Cup - to 55-5 off 17.1 overs, with opener Terryn Frey (26) the only player to make double figures, before being one of two run-out victims for Jenner.

Dominic Sabir and Steven Bremar came together and put on 47 for the sixth wicket before Sabir went for 29 and Bremar for 20 an over later to leave Bermuda on 103-7 with 16-and-a-half overs left.

Tailenders Charles Trott and Zeko Burgess provided some resistance with a ninth-wicket stand of 55 - Trott hitting an impressive 45 off 47 balls, including three sixes and three fours before being caught at deep backward square leg, while Burgess scored 22 not out from 32 balls as Bermuda fell way short of their target.

Anthony Hawkins-Kay was the only Jersey bowler to take two wickets as five of his teammates took one wicket each.