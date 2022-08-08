Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matthew Waite helped Worcestershire beat Leicestershire by an innings at New Road in May

Worcestershire have signed Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite on a three-year contract.

The 26-year-old will move to New Road at the end of the season following a loan spell earlier this summer to provide cover for Joe Leach.

Waite took six wickets in his sole Championship appearance for the Pears and also played three T20 Blast games.

He will fill the gap left by Ed Barnard, who is leaving the county after agreeing to join Warwickshire.

"I totally enjoyed my short spell at Worcestershire and even in that short time, I could see the great potential at the club, with a mixture of youngsters and experience," said Waite.

"It's an ideal move at this stage of my career, a fresh challenge, and I can't wait to get started this winter."

Waite has played 13 first-class matches and 47 in limited-overs formats.

"With Matthew out of contract at the end of the season and a big squad of talented players vying for places here at Yorkshire, we have been giving him opportunities to show us his skills before making a decision on his future with us," said Yorkshire's interim director of cricket Darren Gough.

"However, having completed a loan spell at New Road earlier this year, Worcestershire have offered him a good contract which he has opted to take.

"Everyone here would like to wish him every success in the future."