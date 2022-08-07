Close menu

Jason Roy: England and Oval Invincibles batter backed by Kevin Pietersen

Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

When you're out of form as a top-order batter in white-ball cricket it is hard to turn the tide... just ask Jason Roy.

The 32-year-old, who has played a huge role in transforming England's white-ball fortunes that culminated in winning the 2019 World Cup, has had a torrid summer so far.

Sunday saw his lean spell continue as he was caught at short fine leg for just 10 in Oval Invincibles' 39-run win at Welsh Fire in The Hundred.

It followed him getting out without scoring in their first game, off the first ball, and a run of 197 runs across 11 England games this summer.

However, despite his bad run of form he has received backing from former England international Kevin Pietersen and Invincibles captain and England batter Sam Billings.

"Jason is 32 years of age and what I'm sick and tired of in this country is writing people off at such a young age," Pietersen said on Sky Sports.

"Jason is a World Cup winner, he's done an unbelievable job for Eoin Morgan [England's former white-ball captain].

"He was told by Eoin, like the whole team, to go and smack the ball. With smacking the ball and being a risk-taker, you are going to fail and when you start failing, failing can happen for a long time.

"If Rob Key [director of England men's cricket] is listening, he is England's best player and he has been England's best player for a number of years. What they should be saying is 'back your best players'.

"If they replace him and put a new guy in for seven T20s in Pakistan and he fails, people start saying 'we need Roy for the World Cup'.

"Leave Roy. Give him the opportunity through the Hundred and T20s and back him.

"They've done it with Zak Crawley in the Test team - Ben Stokes has categorically said Zak Crawley will play for the rest of the season. England need to do that with Jason Roy in the T20 team."

Roy has built a reputation at the top of England's batting order as an intimidating presence, often bullying bowlers and scoring at a high rate, but this summer has seen him also use up balls.

His 76 runs in six Twenty20 internationals came off 98 balls - a strike-rate of 77.55 in comparison to a career 137.61 - while his 121 runs in five ODIs came off 186 balls, another format he has scored at more than a run-a-ball throughout this career.

Roy is under pressure with England having failed to win a series in a home summer for the first time 2013 and a T20 World Cup taking place in Australia from mid-October.

However, Billings, who has played alongside Roy for England, said it is just "a matter of time" until Roy fires again,

"We have all watched and admired him all his career and seen what he can do to the best bowling attacks in the world," Billings told BBC Sport.

"It is funny. Everyone says go strike at 160, average 40 and take down the best bowler straight away and we take it for a given. Unfortunately this game is a game of peaks and troughs.

"It is just a matter of time with a player like that. He is a match winner and can solely take a game away from anyone."

Jason Roy for England this summer: 4 off 16 - 1st India T20, 0 off 1 - 2nd India T20, 27 off 26 - 3rd India T20, 0 off 5 - 1st India ODI, 23 off 33 - 2nd India ODI, 41 off 31 - 3rd India ODI, 43 off 62 - 1st SA ODI, 14 off 12 - 2nd SA ODI, 8 off 15 - 1st SA T20,20 off 22 - 2nd SA T20, 17 off 18 - 3rd SA T20

Comments

Join the conversation

99 comments

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:44

    Why talk now about Jason Roy? All the ODI and T20 games have been played for the summer.
    But they need to drop him for at least a couple of the T20 games in Pakistan,at the very least he needs a kick up the backside. Playing badly and trudging off downcast every match is no good for anyone.
    Plus, a thumbs up from KP is probably the kiss of death.

    • Reply posted by John H, today at 17:51

      John H replied:
      He dosent need a kick up the backside, that dosent help him.Whoever the coach/es are just take him out and aside for a spell to help his approach and he will come back and do well.

  • Comment posted by john cole, today at 17:37

    Boycott would do well in T20, if not any of the gold winning woman's hockey team would be great

  • Comment posted by ivor hardy, today at 17:30

    Woy 🤔

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:29

    The BBC have already said Jason Roy is a shoe in for the T20 World Cup.
    Zak Crawley is also undroppable according to Ben Stokes.

    Having continuity is good, but players out of form for months need to be dropped. Otherwise, where is the motivation to get back in form?

    I also wonder if India are going to take the plunge with a badly out of form player in their teams. That being Virat Kohli.

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, today at 17:39

      RememberScarborough replied:
      Some players have earned the right to be undropable and Kohli is one of those. However, as an England fan I'm quite happy to see him walking to the wicket these days.

  • Comment posted by Steve Ashfield, today at 17:29

    Out of form = Out the team.

  • Comment posted by Slowleftarm, today at 17:28

    Don’t bother listening to KP. Great player but a simply dreadful commentator and pundit. Sky please get rid.

  • Comment posted by stellatorty, today at 17:28

    Leave Roy OUT!

  • Comment posted by The 100 aint cricket, today at 17:27

    Of course KP is going to show support for his former team-mate. However, he's so out of form he needs to be dropped. Time to bring back Alex Hales.

  • Comment posted by Bob Harris, today at 17:25

    I`d be inclined to back him for all the reasons listed above - but he really has looked terrible and he has to know he can`t be backed unconditionally.

  • Comment posted by RememberScarborough, today at 17:24

    I hate it when people want players dropped no matter how good their record is. However, every time I've seen Roy bat and field his body language is showing he'd far rather be anywhere than where he is. Some of it will be frustration but it looks like he's on the verge of a burn out. Think it's time to give him a break with a guarantee that he will be selected for the T20 squad. He needs support.

  • Comment posted by Astralcharmer, today at 17:22

    Next he'll be saying Roy should open against his home country in the forthcoming Test series! We know where your true loyalties lie.

  • Comment posted by TArnold, today at 17:19

    Poor fella, things are bad then Pietersen publicly supports you

  • Comment posted by The voice of reason, today at 17:15

    Jason Roy isn't going to get any better by playing in the Hundred.
    It isn't a competition where you can improve your batting skills!

    • Reply posted by Randall, today at 17:24

      Randall replied:
      Couldn't agree more, biffing journeymen and aging has beens around in the Blast or RLODC is the way to get better at white ball cricket.

  • Comment posted by Colboy, today at 17:13

    How can Kip say he’s Englands best player and has been for years!! What’s wrong with giving Hales a try?

    • Reply posted by Randall, today at 17:21

      Randall replied:
      No thanks, Hales had his chances and repeatedly let the whole team down by being a complete imbecile.

  • Comment posted by wn87, today at 17:11

    Jason Roy should not be playing for England on current form. Salt and Vince both better options.

  • Comment posted by Daniel, today at 17:10

    Sorry KP but Jason Roy isn't good enough. Chance, after chance, after chance. Enough is enough, time to go Jason!

  • Comment posted by Hickers, today at 17:08

    Pietersen is the worst commentator of a very bad bunch. Talk, talk, talk, banal, banal, banal. Sky cricket coverage has gone down the pan since they got rid of Gower, Botham and Lloyd

  • Comment posted by anyonebutengland, today at 17:05

    Cricket is so boring. Its for silver spoon youngsters who cant play footie

    • Reply posted by LG, today at 17:13

      LG replied:
      Football is even more boring! 90 minutes of players that gets paid way to much, running from one end of the field to the other to all end up in a draw. More luck than skill most of the times they do actually score a goal.

  • Comment posted by charlie, today at 17:03

    I just want to say that I don’t think anyone here knows how hard it is when you are out of form and you can’t get runs. J Roy is I think the best white ball opener England have produced and I think it’s that people don’t believe in him and that they don’t think he is a good player when really he is world class

    • Reply posted by MT06, today at 17:12

      MT06 replied:
      Forgotten Bairstow?

  • Comment posted by Ruf67, today at 16:55

    I'm not writing Roy off but if you open the batting in white ball cricket & fail as much as he has recently then expect people to question his place. This is especially true when other players are going so well! Also if KP thinks Roy is England's best palyer then he should consider his place as a commentator!

