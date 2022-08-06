Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Richard Thompson has been chair of Surrey since 2010

Surrey chair Richard Thompson has been named as the next chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Thompson, who starts his new role on 1 September, has agreed a five-year term.

Ian Watmore left the role in October after serving only 13 months of an intended five-year term, with Martin Darlow standing in as interim chair.

Thompson, 55, has pledged to "restore the trust" from communities in which the ECB has "fallen short" - and give cricket "a fresh start".

The founder and chair of talent management agency M&C Saatchi Merlin and chair of the M&C Saatchi UK Group, Thompson served as a non-executive director of the ECB from 2012-2018.

His appointment follows a number of racism scandals in the sport.

"Cricket has given me the chance to meet an incredibly diverse range of amazing people," said Thompson.

"Their passion, endeavour and love for the game is what I want to harness, to take our game forward, to new heights across England and Wales.

"Cricket should be the most inclusive sport in the country, welcoming people from all backgrounds, helping bring communities together. For those communities where we have fallen short, I will work tirelessly to restore their trust in the game.

"I am looking forward to using my experience and love for the game in taking this opportunity to give cricket a fresh start."

Thompson has been chair of Surrey since 2010 - a period which included their County Championship success in 2018, and the launch of their African Caribbean Engagement Programme (ACE), which has now become an independent charity. The Kia Oval has also been redeveloped.

ECB independent director Brenda Trenowde, chair of the nominations committee, said: "His blend of exceptional commercial and cricket administration experience supports our aims to grow and diversify the game whilst guiding the game as we face challenging financial headwinds."