Hampshire's Tom Prest made his first century in either white or red ball cricket

Hampshire teenager Tom Prest had a day to remember at Beckenham as he smashed 181 off 138 balls in a record-breaking One-Day Cup win over Kent.

Lancashire, Yorkshire and Northants also all enjoyed wins in Group One.

In Group Two, Gloucestershire, Middlesex and Sussex were victorious.

But the best finale was at The Oval, where Surrey looked to have lost, thought they had won - and then had Matt Dunn bowled in the final over to tie with Warwickshire.

Star man of the day, however, was 19-year-old Prest, who hit his first century for Hampshire in any form of cricket, just three weeks on from starring in his side's T20 Blast Finals Day win at Edgbaston.

"It was pretty special," said Prest. "I can't really believe it. It was just one of those days when everything went right.

"I felt like I really needed to get a score. They trusted me to open the batting all of last summer and I didn't get above 40, so I felt like I need to kind of prove myself in this format and Beckenham was the perfect place to make hay.

"At Beckenham you never really know what's enough. It's such a nice pitch to bat on, with a fast outfield. But we were pretty confident we'd defend it. We saw the stats, that something like 85% of teams win bowling first. But, if you get a score like we did it's always hard to chase."

Group One

Hampshire spent a sunny afternoon at Beckenham rewriting the county's record books.

Their 163-run win over Kent was their biggest in one-day cricket in six years, thanks to a massive total of 396-5, now their biggest in List A cricket - beating the 371-4 set 47 years ago against Glamorgan when Gordon Greenidge and Barry Richards were in their prime.

The two Hampshire greats both made tons that day - and this time the two centurions were Prest and Nick Gubbins (117), who shared a second-wicket stand of 207.

That was well short of Hampshire's highest second-wicket stand (their highest for any wicket), the unbroken 285 shared by Greenidge and David Turner against Minor Counties South at Amersham, in 1973.

Prest fell just nine short of his county's best List A score, held by Hampshire captain James Vince. But it was all more than enough to defuse Kent, who were bowled out for 233, skipper Alex Blake top-scoring with 62.

Unbeaten Lancashire made it five points from three games to top the group after Derbyshire folded to defeat at Old Trafford.

Home skipper Steven Croft (87 not out) and Rob Jones (70 not out) put on a record-breaking, unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 154 as Lancashire rallied from 67-4 to post 221-4 on a sluggish pitch.

But, having been 142-5 with 12 overs left, the visitors lost their last five wickets for just 41, with Shan Masood last out for 82. Will Williams finished with career-best List A figures of 4-20.

"It's very disappointing," said Derbyshire off-spinner Alex Thomson. "We'll be looking back on that game and thinking that we should have got home, especially with the start we had. But Croft and Jones showed us how we should have batted after we had a little collapse up top."

George Hill's match-winning century at Scarborough against Worcestershire was his maiden List A ton

Pointless Worcestershire suffered their third straight One-Day Cup defeat as they lost by four wickets to Yorkshire at Scarborough.

Fit-again wicketkeeper Ben Cox hit a brisk late 70 as the visitors totalled 246-8, but George Hill made 130 off 131 balls to win it for Yorkshire.

Hill came in at 10-2 for the Tykes, who then slipped to 37-3, but he scored at almost a-run-a ball to see his side to their second group win, with 16 deliveries unused.

Matthew Waite, who was on loan to Worcestershire earlier this season and remains a target for the Pears, also made key contributions, taking 3-21 before hitting 36 in a fifth-wicket stand of 96 with Hill.

I haven't really scored the runs I could or should have," said Hill. "So it's nice to contribute but I had a quite a bit of luck at times."

The biggest run avalanche of the day was at Wantage Road where Essex, the other winless side in the group, shared almost 700 runs with Northamptonshire.

Saif Zaib hit 136 out of the hosts' 344-7 as they chased down the Essex target of 343-9 to win with just two balls to spare - their highest ever run chase in one-day cricket.

In sharing a stand of 212 with captain Will Young, Zaib hit his maiden List A century before being forced to retire hurt on 129, diving for a second run with Northamptonshire still needing 110.

But he returned to record his highest score in all forms of first-team cricket before eighth-wicket pair Tom Sales and Nathan Buck saw their side home.

Group Two

Warwickshire missed a chance to join 100% Notts at the top of the group with a second successive win as they were forced to settle for a tie against Surrey at The Oval.

After Michael Burgess (93), Krunal Pandya (74) and Rob Yates (54) helped the Bears amass 293-5, Surrey looked out of it at 184-7 in the 39th over.

But Nick Kimber thumped six sixes and six fours in a remarkable 84 off 51 balls and fellow seamer Dunn hit Oliver Hannon-Dalby for two sixes in his 34.

But, with nine wickets down, the scores level and every fielder up in the ring, Dunn went for a match-winning swipe off the first ball of the last over and was bowled by a Liam Norwell yorker.

Surrey were all out for 293, to leave them also on three points in the first tie since Lancashire against Essex in Manchester last summer.

"That does feel a little bit special," Kimber told BBC Radio London. "Although it was a tie in the end it definitely feels more like a win. I just tried to get us to a position from where we could get something out of the game and Matt Dunn batted brilliantly."

"That feels like a loss from the position we were in," Bears wicketkeeper Michael Burgess told BBC Radio WM. "Perhaps we should have gone to the full ball long before Liam Norwell did it at the end to get us the tie. But give credit to them too."

Middlesex opener Stevie Eskinazi made a career-best 146 not out as the Londoners dismantled Durham by nine wickets at Chester-le-Street.

Umesh Yadav took 5-33 as Durham were bowled out in the last of their 50 overs for 268, despite 119 from Michael Jones, his maiden List A ton.

But Eskinazi then shared two century stands of 132 with Mark Stoneman (62), and 139 with Sam Robson (55 not out) as the visitors got home on 271-1 with 50 balls to spare.

"I'm enjoying my cricket massively at the moment, playing my shots and trying to dominate," said Eskinazi. "I haven't won many games this season because I missed the County Championship games with a broken finger and we had a tough Blast."

Stevie Eskinazi's 12 centuries for Middlesex have come across all three forms of the county game

Gloucestershire made it third time lucky after starting with two defeats as they won the West Country derby against Somerset at Bristol.

In a low-scoring game, home skipper Jack Taylor made match-winning contributions with both bat and ball as Somerset were bowled out for 199, despite Lewis Goldsworthy's defiant 66, before the hosts reached 205-5 to win with 43 balls to spare.

Taylor took 4-31 with his leg breaks, then made an unbeaten 77 as Gloucestershire completed their five-wicket win, aided also by 59 from Australia Test opener Marcus Harris.

The earliest finish of the day was at Hove, where Sussex beat Leicestershire by eight wickets in a match which lasted a total of just 50.5 overs.

The Foxes, who had won their first two group games, slid to a first defeat after being bowled out for just 120 in 32.4 overs by Ari Karvelas (4-21), Delray Rawlins (3-22) and Brad Currie (2-24).

Sussex, led by an unbeaten 53 from Tom Clark and Ali Orr (44) then knocked off the runs in only 18.1 overs.

"The ball was nipping around," said South Africa-born Greece T20 international Karvelas, playing only his fifth game for Sussex. "It helps when there is a little assistance in the wicket but we were relentless, hitting our lengths. This is a great opportunity because Sussex have gone out on a limb for me."

Tuesday's fixture (11:00 BST)

Newport, Isle of Wight: Hampshire v Northamptonshire

Wednesday fixtures (11:00 starts unless stated)

Cardiff: Glamorgan v Yorkshire

Bristol: Gloucestershire v Nottinghamshire

Radlett: Middlesex v Surrey

Taunton: Somerset v Durham

Old Trafford: Lancashire v Worcestershire (14:00)