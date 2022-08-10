Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers, Women's Hundred Venue: Kia Oval, London Date: 11 August Time: 18:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and iPlayer from 18:00 BST. Live BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra commentary on BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary and in-play clips.

The Hundred is up and running again in 2022.

Well, the men's competition at least. But following the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games, the women's tournament is ready to join the fun.

Defending champions Oval Invincibles take on Northern Superchargers in the opening game, live on BBC Two from 18:00 BST on Thursday, with star names from all around the globe set to be on show.

Here's everything you need to know about the women's Hundred in 2022.

What's new for 2022?

Australia batter Beth Mooney will play for London Spirit in this year's Hundred

After Covid-19 led to a number of high-profile overseas players withdrawing from the inaugural tournament, the big names have descended ready for this year's competition.

Having added a Commonwealth Games gold to their mightily impressive medal hauls, superstars Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney lead a strong Australia contingent and will feature for Northern Superchargers, Birmingham Phoenix and London Spirit respectively.

The Spirit will have to do without skipper Heather Knight, who has been forced to pull out due to injury, but the vast majority of England's standout players will be raring to go and with a point to prove after missing out on a medal at the Commonwealths.

Tammy Beaumont was, somewhat controversially, left out of that squad but the England opener will captain the Welsh Fire after a sizeable shake-up at Sophia Gardens that has seen no fewer than six World Cup winners join the ranks for 2022.

And if you need a refresh, the rules are the same as last year.

In The Hundred, a tournament created to be a simpler and faster form of cricket which hopes to attract a more diverse audience to the sport, each team bats for 100 balls in a match, with the team who scores the most runs the winner.

From Thursday onwards, there will be two matches per day - one men's and one women's - with four matches on some weekend days.

What else do I need to know?

Unfortunately for The Hundred, Knight is not the only international captain missing the competition with all-conquering Australia captain Meg Lanning a last-minute withdrawal as she takes an indefinite break from cricket.

The 30-year-old batter was due to play for Trent Rockets.

Unlike in the men's tournament, the women's competition should not have to deal with the loss of players to international duty.

Those who line up at the start of the tournament should be available - injury not withstanding - all the way through to the final.

As with last year, the top finisher in the group stage progresses directly to the final on Saturday, 3 September at Lord's.

The teams who finish second and third will meet in the eliminators on 2 September for the chance to join them.

Eight women's matches will be shown live on BBC TV and iPlayer - including the final - while every match will also be live on BBC radio.

The Hundred is not only about the cricket - there will be live music at all 34 games through a collaboration between the tournament and BBC Music Introducing, with Brit Award winners Bastille performing at the final.

Who could win?

Oval Invincibles lived up to their name in 2021 and will be hoping for a repeat. They will have South African duo Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp available and both will be key to the title defence.

Van Niekerk captained the side to last year's triumph but hasn't played a competitive game since November after breaking her ankle at the start of the year, while Kapp was player of the match in the Lord's final and is back in the UK having had to return home for personal reasons last month.

Southern Brave were the beaten finalists last year and boast an impressive array of talent as they aim to go one better this time around.

India's Smriti Mandhana and Australia pair Tahlia McGrath and Amanda-Jane Wellington join England stars past and present in Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Bell and Anya Shrubsole - to name but a few - in a formidable line-up.

Even without Lanning, the Rockets are jam-packed with quality. Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt lead the way while Australia leg-spinner Alana King has drawn comparisons to her hero Shane Warne in a breakout year.

Perry, Sophie Devine and Issy Wong are part of a Phoenix team that could definitely challenge, world number one bowler Sophie Ecclestone spearheads the Manchester Originals attack and Healy, Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt form a world-class top order for the Superchargers.

All of which is to say, this competition is wide open.

How can I follow The Hundred?

Oval Invincibles were the inaugural winners of the women's Hundred competition in 2021

The Hundred will be covered extensively across the BBC.

As well as live TV and radio coverage there will also be text commentary on the BBC Sport website, plus video highlights, analysis and reaction.

England internationals Heather Knight, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood and Issy Wong will all be part of the BBC commentary teams throughout the tournament.

And on BBC Sounds, Alex Hartley and Kate Cross, now rivals rather than team-mates after Hartley's move to Welsh Fire from Cross' Manchester Originals, will provide unique, behind-the-scenes insight on the No Balls Podcast on BBC Sounds.