Trent Rockets - fixtures & results

Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Dawid Malan and Nat Sciver

Trent Rockets men

August

6 v Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge

9 v Northern Superchargers, Clean Slate Headingley

13 v Manchester Originals, Emirates Old Trafford

15 v Birmingham Phoenix, Edgbaston

17 v Oval Invincibles, Trent Bridge

20 v London Spirit, Trent Bridge

25 v Southern Brave, Ageas Bowl

29 v Welsh Fire, Trent Bridge

Trent Rockets women

August

13 v Manchester Originals, Emirates Old Trafford

15 v Birmingham Phoenix, Edgbaston

17 v Oval Invincibles, Trent Bridge

20 v London Spirit, Trent Bridge

25 v Southern Brave, Ageas Bowl

29 v Welsh Fire, Trent Bridge

